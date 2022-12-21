An Ontario City Is Voting On Snowplow Names & 'Betty Whiteout' Is One Of 20 Adorable Options
Voting is open until January 8!
Winter is here, and it's time to give the tireless machines that clear our streets the respect they deserve.
The City of Hamilton is holding a public vote to name 10 of the city's snowplows, and after thousands of local submissions, 20 names have been narrowed down, from CTRL-SALT-DELETE to Austin Plowers.
The Name the Plow initiative is a new annual tradition for the city, and 20 of the submitted family-friendly and punny names relating to winter and Hamilton have been selected.
Voting for the names opened on December 20 and will close on January 8, 2023, so you'll want to pick your favourite quickly.
However, you may find yourself unable to pick because, with pop culture references like Eugene Sleddy, Betty Whiteout and Melton John, and undeniable classics like Plowy McPlowface, it will be a tough call.
"The Name the Plow initiative is all in good fun, but snow clearing in Hamilton [is] serious business," said the City of Hamilton.
"With each upcoming winter weather event, City of Hamilton road crews are responsible for clearing approximately 6,518 lane kilometres of roadway, 866 kilometres of sidewalks, 244 kilometres of on-street bike lanes and 2,365 bus stops across Hamilton. To do it, the City of Hamilton has 77 City plows, 115 contracted pieces of plowing equipment and 34 sidewalk plows."
These plows have their work cut out for them, so naming the recruits is pivotal to their success.
The 10 names with the most votes will be revealed the week of January 9, and here are your options:
- Austin Plowers
- Betty Whiteout
- Blizzard Wizard
- Clearopathra
- CTRL-SALT-DELETE
- Darth Blader
- Eugene Sleddy
- HAMBONI
- Icekee Wee Wee
- Max Kermanator
- Melton John
- Mr. Plow
- Olaf
- Plowasaurus
- Plowy McPlowface
- Spongebob Snowpants
- Spready Mercury
- Sprinkles
- The Big Leplowski
- The Hamilsnownian
You can vote online here to help the city name its plows.
