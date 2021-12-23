Trending Tags

An Ontario City Is Naming Their Snowplows & Some Of The Suggestions Are Punny AF

Eberdova | Dreamstime

Frost impressions are everything, and this one Ontario city didn't want to ruin their chances with their snowplow names this year.

Chatham-Kent opened up a poll to residents and encouraged them all to get their creative juices flowing with unique snowplow names (and some are really punny.)

According to the town, over a thousand names were submitted, but the options were trimmed down to 25 to make it easier to vote on.

After 5,300 votes, residents of Chatham-Kent settled on twelve names that totally sleighed for a dozen snowplows.

"Anita Shovel" got the most votes, with 436 opting for the Dad joke of the snowy season. Chatham-Kent apparently has a thing for the late Canadian hockey player Gordie Howe as "Gordie Plow" got the second-highest number of votes, with 400.

"Blizzard of Oz" was the third most popular choice at 340 votes.

Here are the rest of the 12 winning snowplow names:

  • Darth Blader, 271 votes
  • Pillsbury Plowboy, 266 votes
  • Sled Zepplin, 256 votes
  • Buzz Ice-Clear, 251 votes
  • Qunuk (the Inuit word for snowflake), 243 votes
  • Flurrious George, 236 votes
  • School's Not Cancelled, 194 votes
  • Snobi One Kenobi, 192 votes
  • Sleetwood Mac, 189 votes

"We had originally planned to have one plow per ward but when we saw the interest and the level of creativity in submitting names, we decided to double the number of winners," Mayor Darrin Canniff said.

Some of the suggestions that got the cold shoulder were still pretty great.

"Edward Blizzardhands," "Lord Coldemort," and "Justin B-Brrrrrr" were among some of the suggestions that didn't make the cut.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

