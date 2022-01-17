2 Women Hospitalized After Their Drinks Are 'Spiked' & Now Police In Calgary Identify A Witness
They are asking for the public's help.
Two women had their drinks spiked in a bar in Calgary and now police have identified a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
The incident happened at One Night Stan's bar at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 last year, according to police who only just released information to the public.
A group of friends were celebrating a birthday when two members of the group became sick and disoriented.
Following the suspected drink spiking incident, police say that the women were both taken to hospital in "medical distress".
Since the incident, police investigating have spoken to a number of witnesses from the bar but they would like to speak to another man who they believe may have information connected to the case.
The man is described as around six feet tall, approximately 25 years old and 170 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and glasses.
Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity and whereabouts of the witness is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.