Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

2 Women Hospitalized After Their Drinks Are 'Spiked' & Now Police In Calgary Identify A Witness

They are asking for the public's help.

Western Canada Editor
2 Women Hospitalized After Their Drinks Are 'Spiked' & Now Police In Calgary Identify A Witness
CalgaryPolice | Twitter, Osa855 | Dreamstime

Two women had their drinks spiked in a bar in Calgary and now police have identified a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at One Night Stan's bar at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 last year, according to police who only just released information to the public.

A group of friends were celebrating a birthday when two members of the group became sick and disoriented.

Following the suspected drink spiking incident, police say that the women were both taken to hospital in "medical distress".

Since the incident, police investigating have spoken to a number of witnesses from the bar but they would like to speak to another man who they believe may have information connected to the case.

The man is described as around six feet tall, approximately 25 years old and 170 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity and whereabouts of the witness is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

From Your Site Articles

2 Bears Were Spotted In A Calgary Neighbourhood & People Are Asked To Be On The Lookout

You don't want one in your backyard.

Brandon Smith | Dreamstime, Project007 | Dreamstime

Police in Calgary is asking residents in a southwest neighbourhood to be on the lookout when leaving their homes after a recent bear spotting in the area.

In a news release on Tuesday, October 12, police said that throughout Monday night into early Tuesday morning a bear and her cub were spotted in yards along the western edge of Cedarbrae and Oakridge communities near the Tsuut'ina Nation border.

Keep Reading Show less

Calgary Police Are Investigating The 'Suspicious' Death Of A Toddler

A very sad situation.

Calgary Police Service | Facebook, Calgary Police Service | Facebook

Calgary Police are investigating the death of a toddler in the southeast area of the city.

According to a social media post from police on Tuesday, October 5, officers responded to the community of Radisson Heights around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a toddler in distress.

Keep Reading Show less

Calgary Police Are Asking Residents To Be On The Lookout For Stolen Officer Uniform Items

Don't be afraid to question an officer if you're unsure of their identity.

The City of Calgary Newsroom, The City of Calgary Newsroom

Officers in Calgary are warning the public to be on the lookout after several police uniform items were stolen over the weekend.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release on Sunday, October 3, that uniforms from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) uniform were taken from a residence in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

Keep Reading Show less

A Worker Has Died After Being Electrocuted At Calgary’s Southcentre Mall

The mall closed its doors for the remainder of the day.

@southcentremall | Instagram

A worker has died after being electrocuted at a Calgary mall.

According to an email sent to Narcity from a Calgary Police spokesperson, officers were called to Southcentre Mall around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, for reports of a worker being electrocuted.

Keep Reading Show less