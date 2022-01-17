People Are Debating The 1 Thing They'd Change About Calgary & They're Not Holding Back
Would you agree?
People in Calgary were given a platform to air their thoughts about how the city could be improved — and they're using it.
There are already hundreds of comments on a Reddit thread asking for the one thing they'd change to make Calgary a better place.
One user claimed the city is "like a ghost town", adding: "I usually stay at Hotel Arts and I've walked some streets around there in the middle of the day and have gone a couple blocks on foot without seeing a car or a person. It's odd."
Another person said, "More vibrancy. At times, the lack of density and poor urban design can make this city feel like a dead town rather than an actual city. One of the few things I didn't miss when I moved to Vancouver."
Some suggest that the quietness in the city is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there were other more specific suggestions to improve Calgary, including a direct public transit link to the airport.
Others pointed to the tap water in the city, with some suggesting that they use a water softener to stop their skin from going dry.
Another Redditor wanted to see a botanical garden installed and "one or two more fun attractions" to visit when the weather takes a turn for the worse.
One person would like to see the city introduce a continental feel.
Others joked that the city would see a huge improvement if their hockey team, the Calgary Flames, were better performers!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.