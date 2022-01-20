Trending Tags

A Family Of 6 Were Tied Up & Separated By 2 Armed Men Who Got The Wrong Home In Calgary

One of the adults managed to call 911 and keep the line open.

Western Canada Editor
Osa855 | Dreamstime, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A family of six was subjected to a traumatizing experience in a home invasion in Calgary.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, January 16, when two men entered their house in McKenzie Towne armed with a semi-automatic rifle and Taser, according to the Calgary Police Service.

They restrained the adults with zip ties and duct tape and confined the four children in a separate room.

According to police, the men demanded money, jewelry, and drugs, but when the adults told them they had the wrong house, the men proceeded to tase them, threatening them and threatening to hurt their children.

One of the adults managed to call 911, leaving the line open so police could hear what was happening.

Staff Sergeant Krista Ryan of the Calgary Police General Investigations Unit said: "Thanks to the quick thinking of one of the victims, police were able to quickly intervene and resolve a dangerous situation that could have turned out worse. The family is now safe and have been put in touch with the necessary supports and resources to help them recover from this horrific incident."

The two adults were treated for their injuries at the scene. The children were not harmed.

Two suspects have since been arrested and charged.

Tyler Justin Kowal, 34, of Winnipeg, and Jessie Leslie Lunan, 32, of Surrey, B.C., were charged with one count each of:

  • Break-and-enter
  • Wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and
  • Two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

