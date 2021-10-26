Trending Tags

Higher Prices For Goods & Gas Are Affecting Canadians More Than Housing Costs, Survey Says

Could grocery shopping get just as stressful as house hunting? 😬

Greta Hoffman | Pexels, Erik Mclean | Unsplash

A new Leger poll has determined that higher prices in Canada are the biggest economic nuisance in the lives of Canadians, more so than any staff shortages or supply issues.

Of the 1,512 Canadians who answered the poll, 56% said that the higher cost of goods and gas are affecting them the most when it comes to how they're spending their money.

Responding to the question of which economic factors are affecting them the most right now, 34% of respondents said the higher cost of goods, 22% said the higher cost of gas, and 15% said the higher cost of housing or rent.

Other factors mentioned include the "uncertainty" surrounding COVID-19 (which 16% of respondents said was affecting them the most), the unavailability of goods (3%) and the lack of staff in the service industry (2%).

The problem of the cost of living going up in Canada has been well-discussed lately. The price of food at restaurants and in grocery stores is rising, with a few key items costing the most, and gas prices are soaring in B.C. and Ontario.

