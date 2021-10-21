Trending Tags

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & Will Be The Highest Ever

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & Will Be The Highest Ever
If you're running low on gas, you may want to fill your tank up on Thursday because Ontario gas prices are set to rise this weekend.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst Dan McTeague announced in a tweet that prices will rise another cent on Friday.

This means that gas prices are set to rise to a whopping 149.9 cents a litre in some parts of Ontario, including Toronto, London, Hamilton, Kitchener and more.

McTeague told Narcity that "the small increase of 1 cent represents a fresh new high for gasoline and diesel."

This record-breaking increase isn't exactly a surprise, as gas prices have already broken provincial records this month.

