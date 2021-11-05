Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Weekend & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest
It's time to fill up your tank!
Start your engines and fill up your tanks! Ontario's gas prices are finally set to drop across the province this weekend.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, announced in a tweet that, after rising on Thursday, gas prices dropped by five cents on Friday and will continue to lower.
Price : After falling 5 cents today (not 4 as one #Toronto radio station suggested) #GasPrices are set to FALL another 2 cents/litre tomorrow for #Toronto #GTA & most of #Ontario. \n\nSimilar drops expected for #Alta #Sask #Man #Qc & BC interiorhttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1636113870
By Saturday, residents can expect to see another 2-cents-per-litre drop for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario.
"After falling 5 cents today [...] #gasprices are set to FALL another 2 cents/litre tomorrow," McTeague said in a tweet on Friday.
According to Gas Wizard, the cheapest spot to fill up on gas this Saturday in Ontario will be Peterborough, with gas prices dropping 2 cents to 140.9 cents per litre.
The next best bet for cheap gas will be Kingston, with prices lowering by 3 cents to 141.9 cents per litre, and Ottawa, with prices dropping by 2 cents to 141.9.
The two most expensive areas to pump tomorrow will be Thunder Bay and Sudbury, with gas prices predicted to be at 149.9 cents per litre.