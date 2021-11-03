Trending Tags

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up

The price hike will hit spots like Toronto, Ottawa and London.

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up
Ontario gas prices are set to spike once again this week, but thankfully, it doesn't seem like it will last for long.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, revealed in a tweet on Wednesday that most of Ontario will see a 2 cents per litre gas hike on Thursday.

The leap, which will bring gas prices up to a total of 149.9 cents per litre, will hit a number of major cities including Toronto, London, Barrie, Hamilton and Ottawa.

However, if you're looking to fill up your tank for as little as possible, it's best to hold off until Friday, when McTeague predicts that prices will fall again.

Prices are expected to drop by 2 to 3 cents, which means some spots could see gas prices fall back to around 146.9 cents per litre.

