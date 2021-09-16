Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Across The Province This Week So Fill Up Your Tanks

RIP your wallet.

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Across The Province This Week So Fill Up Your Tanks
Bsenic | Dreamstime

An incoming spike in Ontario gas prices is sure to put a damper on anyone's plans to take one last road trip this summer.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned drivers in a tweet on Thursday that prices will rise by two cents tomorrow, bringing the total to 140.9 cents per litre in the GTA.

The jump in cost will affect several areas including Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Windsor, Guelph and Sudbury.

So, if you live in Southern Ontario, you're definitely going to want to fill up your tank today.

The provincial price of gas rose to its highest in seven years at the beginning of the month when it reached 141.9 cents per litre on September 1, 2021.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Schools Have Reported Over 100 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Just 1 Day

Only one school has closed.

117 Northcliffe Blvd | Google Maps

Ontario schools are reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases as students return to in-person learning this month.

According to the Ministry of Education, 109 cases were reported on September 16, 2021, with statistics last updated at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Keep Reading Show less