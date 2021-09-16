EN - News
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Across The Province This Week So Fill Up Your Tanks
An incoming spike in Ontario gas prices is sure to put a damper on anyone's plans to take one last road trip this summer.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned drivers in a tweet on Thursday that prices will rise by two cents tomorrow, bringing the total to 140.9 cents per litre in the GTA.
ICYMI - ⛽️ Prices moving up 2 cents a litre TOMORROW for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Kitchener #Barrie… https://t.co/AZKMLC832C— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1631792680.0
The jump in cost will affect several areas including Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Windsor, Guelph and Sudbury.
So, if you live in Southern Ontario, you're definitely going to want to fill up your tank today.
The provincial price of gas rose to its highest in seven years at the beginning of the month when it reached 141.9 cents per litre on September 1, 2021.
