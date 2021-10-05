EN - News
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike This Week & Will Be The Highest In 7 Years
Fill up your tanks before it's too late.
51m
13m
You might want to fill up your tanks now. Ontario gas prices are about to get a lot more expensive.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said in a tweet on Tuesday that prices will rise another 2 cents, bringing the total to a whopping 142.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.
ICYMI - #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #LdnOnt #Hamilton #KW amd all #Ontario to see a 2 cent increase @ the ⛽️⛽️ (to 142.9)… https://t.co/8MHmUkbC3u— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1633431506.0
McTeague noted that the significant spike will bring about the highest gas prices the province has seen since June of 2014.
The increase is set to affect numerous cities including Toronto, Windsor, Niagara, Brampton, Barrie and Kingston.
Ontario gas prices had previously hiked up to 141.9 cents per litre back in August, which also hadn't been seen in 7 years.