Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike This Week & Will Be The Highest In 7 Years

Fill up your tanks before it's too late.

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike This Week & Will Be The Highest In 7 Years
Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

You might want to fill up your tanks now. Ontario gas prices are about to get a lot more expensive.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said in a tweet on Tuesday that prices will rise another 2 cents, bringing the total to a whopping 142.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.

McTeague noted that the significant spike will bring about the highest gas prices the province has seen since June of 2014.

The increase is set to affect numerous cities including Toronto, Windsor, Niagara, Brampton, Barrie and Kingston.

Ontario gas prices had previously hiked up to 141.9 cents per litre back in August, which also hadn't been seen in 7 years.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Across The Province This Week So Fill Up Your Tanks

RIP your wallet.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

An incoming spike in Ontario gas prices is sure to put a damper on anyone's plans to take one last road trip this summer.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned drivers in a tweet on Thursday that prices will rise by two cents tomorrow, bringing the total to 140.9 cents per litre in the GTA.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Set To Rise Dramatically This Week & Will Be The Highest In 7 Years

You're going to want to fill up your tanks quick.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Hitting the road is going to be pricier than usual for drivers this week as Ontario gas prices shoot up to the highest price in years.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said in a tweet on Monday that prices will rise another three cents, hiking up to 141.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.

Keep Reading Show less

Gas Prices In Ontario Are Set To Dramatically Rise This Week So RIP Your Wallet​

Fill up your tanks before Friday!

Bscenic | Dreamstime

Travelling is about to get more expensive for drivers who'll be digging deep into their pockets this week to afford Ontario gas prices.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said in a tweet on Wednesday that prices are set to rise another five cents, moving up to 140.9 cents per litre on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike This Week & Will Be Some Of The Highest Since 2014

Gas prices will peak this weekend.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

Fill up your tanks quickly. Ontario's gas prices are set to spike to some of the highest the province has seen in seven years this week.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said in a tweet on Thursday that prices will rise another cent on Saturday, moving up to 140.9 cents a litre.

Keep Reading Show less