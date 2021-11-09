Trending Tags

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again This Week & 1 City Will Be The Most Expensive

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again This Week & 1 City Will Be The Most Expensive
Ontario drivers, you might want to fill up your tanks now because gas prices are set to rise back up again on Wednesday.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted on Monday afternoon that there will be yet another two-cent spike when you pump your cars up on November 10.

These newly inflated gas prices will impact drivers all over the province, too.

According to Gas Wizard, Toronto, Hamilton, Barrie, Kingston, Niagara, Waterloo and Windsor are likely going to be paying 146.9 cents a litre when they fill up their tanks. While Ottawa's gas prices are also set to rise by two cents, it's just slightly cheaper at 145.9 cents per litre.

Thunder Bay drivers have the most expensive gas prices at the moment, as they're likely going to be shelling out 151.9 cents per litre at the pumps (ouch.) Sudbury comes in at a close second at 150.9 cents a litre.

Drivers in Peterborough might have a bit of a shock when they hit up the gas station because their gas prices are expected to shoot up by six cents to 144.9 cents per litre.

