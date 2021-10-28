Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & Here’s Where They Will Be The Cheapest
Start your engines and fill up your tank!
It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's gas prices finally going down!
Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, tweeted that most of Ontario will see a 2 cent decrease per litre this Friday.
https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw is showing a 2 cent a litre decrease for most of #Ontario tomorrow - down to 146.9 for… https://t.co/EXwsGXtPdE— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1635421241.0
Toronto and the GTA should see prices down to 146.9 cents per litre, so if you happen to be running low on gas, you might want to stay in today and wait to fill up your tank until tomorrow.
The cheapest spots to fill up in Ontario will be Peterborough, with gas prices predicted to go down 3 cents tomorrow at 141.9, Kingston, which will also be down 3 cents at 144.9, and Ottawa where prices are expected to lower by 2 cents to 145.9 according to Gas Wizard.
The priciest spot to fill up tomorrow will be Thunder Bay with prices remaining at a whopping 154.9 cents per litre.