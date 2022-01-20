Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A New Report Says Canada Is One Of The Most Miserable Countries In The World

Canadians are more miserable than residents in many other developed countries.👇😭

Trending Staff Writer
A New Report Says Canada Is One Of The Most Miserable Countries In The World
Jesada Wongsa | Dreamstime, John Tolkovski | Dreamstime

If you've been feeling a little miserable lately, it might not just be the January blues that are getting you down.

According to a report from the Fraser Institute published on Tuesday, January 18, Canada has the 6th worst Misery Index score in comparison to 35 other developed countries, which is measured through a combination of inflation and unemployment rates.

"In 2021, inflation rates increased markedly and are expected to remain at their current level throughout 2022," the report said of Canada.

"While many argue the current inflation rates are transitory, meaning that they are short-term in nature, there are genuine reasons to worry that higher inflation could be longer lasting."

The report notes that The International Monetary Fund forecasts Canada to have the 4th highest inflation rate among 35 industrialized countries in 2021 and the 8th highest unemployment rate.

"The combination of Canada’s high inflation rate and its relatively high unemployment rate mean that Canada—and more importantly Canadians—are suffering from a comparatively high Misery Index, which should be a focus of concern for government policy," says the report.

According to an annual report from Statistics Canada, released on January 19, the Consumer Price Index rose 3.4% on an annual average basis in 2021, which marked the fastest pace since 1991.

Canadian motorists paid about 31% more at the pump annually in 2021 and the cost of many staple grocery items like bacon, fresh fruit, and bread also rose.

As for the rest of the countries in the Misery Index, the unenviable top five spots go to Spain, Greece, Italy, Iceland and Sweden, respectively.

After Canada in sixth place, rounding out the top 10 spots are Estonia, Latvia, France and Finland. The U.S. came in at the 11th spot on the list.

Chin up, folks!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
ontario reopening

Ontario Gyms Are Reopening This Month & Here Are The New Rules

Gyms will open at 50% capacity.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, SevenstockStudio | Dreamstime

The Ontario government just announced that gyms will be reopening later this month, along with indoor dining and other previously closed businesses, to kick off "the process of gradually easing restrictions."

Gyms will be able to open at 50% capacity as of January 31 at 12:01 a.m., so if you've been missing your daily hit, your muscles won't have to wait much longer, according to a government news release.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Was Charged After She Ran Out Of Gas On The QEW & Caused A Five Car Pileup

She tried to push on.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

No one likes filling up gas when it's minus 20 out, but the alternative is so much worse. An Ontario driver is facing several charges this week after getting onto a busy highway despite being low on fuel, resulting in, well, chaos.

According to the OPP's Highway Safety Division, the motorist came to a stop after she ran out of gas on the QEW, blocking the highway's left lane.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

WestJet Jobs Are Available In Canada Right Now & You Get Travel Perks As Soon As You Start

Some positions are remote so you can work from anywhere in Canada. ✈️

@westjet | Instagram

For anyone who's looking for work, there are a bunch of WestJet jobs available and they come with serious travel perks that start right away!

The positions are primarily located in Calgary but there are some that are remote, so you can do the work from anywhere in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less
federal payment canada

Students In Canada Can Now Get Up To $2K From The Feds To Help Pay For Their Education

Eligible students don't need to pay anything to get the money.👇💰

@mcgillu | Instagram

Calling all students! Eligible students can now receive up to $2,000 from the federal government via the Canada Learning Bond (CLB) and you don't need to pay anything to get the money.

In 2022, the CLB was updated so that students aged 18-20 can apply for financial support.

Keep Reading Show less