The Price Of Some Groceries Has Gone Way, Way Up & Here's What's Costing More
Even condiments and spices are way more expensive.
If you've noticed the average cost of your grocery bill has gone up recently, you're not alone — the whole country is feeling the effects of inflation.
According to the January 2022 Consumer Price Index, the prices of many staple goods have increased substantially.
"Year over year, shoppers paid more for groceries, as prices for food purchased from stores rose at a faster pace in January 2022 (+6.5%) than in December 2021 (+5.7%)," said the CPI.
"This is the largest yearly increase since May 2009."
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.1% on a year-over-year basis in January, up from a 4.8% gain in December. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in January.
In comparison to December 2021, the price of fresh or frozen beef, chicken and fish has gone up by 13%, 9% and 7.9% respectively.
And in comparison to January 2021, margarine now costs 16.5% more and condiments, spices and vinegars have increased in price by 12.1%.
As for why exactly this is happening, there are a few factors at play.
"Higher input prices and shipping costs, because of ongoing supply chain disruptions, have contributed to the increase in the price of food," said the index.
If you've noticed that your morning smoothie ingredients have become pricer, that's because "unfavourable growing conditions" have led to about an 8% increase in the cost of fresh fruit. It also has affected bakery products, which have increased by about 7%.
Overall, the CPI rose 5.1% on a year-over-year basis in January 2022, which is up from a 4.8% gain in December 2021.
"Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 4.3% year over year—the fastest pace since the introduction of the index in 1999," read the index.
Ouch!
