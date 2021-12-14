This Is Your Last Week To Order Bath & Body Works Canada Gifts & Get Them In Time For Christmas
You have until December 16 to order online so gifts are under the tree by December 25.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Candles for Christmas? Groundbreaking. All jokes aside, a candle really is a gift you can't go wrong with for the holidays.
Some may refer to it as a "lazy gift" but Canadians beg to differ. Just last week there was a massive line outside a Bath & Body Works Canada store in Ontario. A lot of people are going to find a Merry Mimosa three-wick candle under the tree this year!
If you want to finish your holiday shopping at Bath & Body Works Canada, you can skip the huge lineups and just order what you need online. You have until Thursday, December 16 to place your order(s) so everything arrives before Christmas.
There is a $9.99 standard shipping fee which takes three to eight business days. If you're in a pinch, you can pay the $19.99 expedited shipping fee which takes up to three business days.
Right now all 3-wick candles are on sale for $15.95 and 2-pack fragrance refills are on sale for $9. You can buy 3 and get 1 FREE on select body care, and get four hand soaps for just $24.
Bath & Body Works Canada
If you want to treat your loved ones to seasonal candles and gentle foaming hand soaps for the holidays, you have until Thursday, December 16 to place your order(s) online so they arrive before Christmas. Right now, all 3-wick candles are on sale for $15.95.