Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
bath & body works canada

This Is Your Last Week To Order Bath & Body Works Canada Gifts & Get Them In Time For Christmas

You have until December 16 to order online so gifts are under the tree by December 25.

This Is Your Last Week To Order Bath & Body Works Canada Gifts & Get Them In Time For Christmas
Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Candles for Christmas? Groundbreaking. All jokes aside, a candle really is a gift you can't go wrong with for the holidays.

Some may refer to it as a "lazy gift" but Canadians beg to differ. Just last week there was a massive line outside a Bath & Body Works Canada store in Ontario. A lot of people are going to find a Merry Mimosa three-wick candle under the tree this year!

If you want to finish your holiday shopping at Bath & Body Works Canada, you can skip the huge lineups and just order what you need online. You have until Thursday, December 16 to place your order(s) so everything arrives before Christmas.

There is a $9.99 standard shipping fee which takes three to eight business days. If you're in a pinch, you can pay the $19.99 expedited shipping fee which takes up to three business days.

Right now all 3-wick candles are on sale for $15.95 and 2-pack fragrance refills are on sale for $9. You can buy 3 and get 1 FREE on select body care, and get four hand soaps for just $24.

Bath & Body Works Canada

If you want to treat your loved ones to seasonal candles and gentle foaming hand soaps for the holidays, you have until Thursday, December 16 to place your order(s) online so they arrive before Christmas. Right now, all 3-wick candles are on sale for $15.95.

Bath & Body Works Canada
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

28 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get Delivered In Time For The Holidays

Get them all shipped free from Amazon Canada!

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The last two weeks before Christmas is a mad dash for wrapping up those final few names on your list. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping just yet, you've still got time.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Eco-Friendly Gifts From Small Businesses In Toronto Your Loved Ones Will Appreciate

Thoughtful, useful and cute? Yes, please. 🙌

Pretty Clean Shop, The RE Place

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for thoughtful gifts to finish up your holiday shopping, you can find a bunch of really cute stuff from local businesses in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More

They're all $100 or less!

Dynamite, Abercrombie & Fitch, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are few occasions throughout the year where you have an excuse to dress up and feel glam, and New Year's Eve is one of them. After weeks of holiday shopping for others, now is the time to treat yourself to a pretty new outfit to start 2022 off with a bang.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Toronto Shops That Sell Gift Cards If You Have No Idea What To Get Your BFF For The Holidays

Who doesn't want a shopping spree in the 6ix for Christmas?

@daughter_store | Instagram, @threefateshop | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are two types of people in the world: those who love getting cash or gift cards for the holidays and those who don't.

Keep Reading Show less