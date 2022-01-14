The Body Shop Just Restocked These 15 Best-Selling Products That Completely Sold Out Last Year
If there's one thing we can get behind, it's a beauty and skincare brand with great values. The Body Shop is all about sustainable practices while creating totally indulgent products that Canadian customers swear by.
Some of their best-selling products go fast but luckily, they've all just been restocked just in time to line up with their up-to-60%-off sale. Items start at just $2 and free shipping is included with orders over $60, so why not treat yourself to some new self-care goodies?
Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo
You can get rid of dandruff and itchy scalp with this purifying ginger shampoo. It also has birch bark extract, white willow bark extract and honey that have anti-microbial properties to help your scalp stay healthy even after you wash it.
Ginger Scalp Care Conditioner
You can pair your shampoo with this matching conditioner that has aloe vera and vegan silk protein. It'll help your hair stay hydrated and strong while leaving a fresh scent.
Coconut Body Butter
Give your skin some love with this coconut body butter that smells like a tropical vacation. It's made with fair trade coconut oil and shea butter and keeps you moisturized for up to 96 hours.
Hemp Hand Protector
Winter weather can make your hands feel dry and cracked so pick up a tube of this hemp hand cream to keep your paws soft. It'll help nourish your skin for up to 24 hours without feeling greasy.
Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash
This facial wash will help you wash away all the dirt and makeup from throughout the day, leaving you feeling refreshed. The purifying tea tree extract is great for treating blemishes.
Tea Tree Skin Clearing Mattifying Toner
Follow up your cleanser with this tea tree toner to clean even deeper and leave a layer of blemish-fighting ingredients on your skin. It'll also leave your skin looking matte instead of oily.
Shea Body Butter
This vegan body butter is perfect for super dry skin when regular cream just isn't cutting it. It's made with cocoa butter, shea butter and babassu oil to keep you soft and supple.
Satsuma Shower Gel
The Satsuma scent is a popular one at The Body Shop and you'll understand why when your shower fills up with the aroma of this shower gel. It cleanses your skin very well and it's a lovely way to start your day.
Satsuma Soap
You can also get this soap in a bar form that lathers beautifully and won't dry you out. You can also set it out in your guest bathroom for all to enjoy.
Satsuma Body Butter
You can top it all off with this invigorating Satsuma-scented body butter. This newly formulated version is made more sustainably and hydrates the skin for longer.
Vitamin E Moisture Cream
Dry winter skin is no match for this vitamin E moisture cream that'll help lock in hydration. It also has hyaluronic and raspberry seed oil to keep you moisturized for up to two days.
Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask
No self-care day is complete without a soothing face mask to unclog your pores. This mask contains ingredients like bamboo charcoal, green tea leaves and tea tree oil to draw out impurities.
Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer
You can wake up tired skin with this glow-boosting moisturizer that hydrates and energize your skin. The vitamin C will help brighten your skin, prevent sun damage and reduce the appearance of dark spots.
Mango Body Butter
This sweet-smelling body butter is nothing short of magical with lots of nourishing antioxidants including vitamin A and E.. You can also pick up a larger 200-millilitre tub for $24.
Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter
If fruity scents aren't really your thing, then you'll love this almond milk and honey body butter instead. It's non-greasy and will feel like a total treat on your skin.