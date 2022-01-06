The Body Shop Is Having A Beauty And Skincare Sale & Gift Sets Start At $5
Time to stock up on lotion, body butter and shower gel with the most heavenly scents! 😍
Loyal shoppers of The Body Shop will be happy to know that the brand's beauty and skincare sale is on now and hundreds of items are up to 60% off.
Talk about an ideal deal! You can shop for jars of body butter for as little as $2, like this Coconut Body Butter for very dry skin. This container should last you a while as the cold and dry weather continues to cause havoc on your skin.
Some bath bombs are also on sale for only $2, like this Love & Plums Starry Bath Bomb infused with organic aloe vera from Mexico and notes of plum sorbet and peony. If you're a fan of this scent you can get the matching Love & Plums Lip Balm on sale for $4, too. But there are so many other scents to choose from, you can spend hours browsing the site.
Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean you can't gift yourself anything anymore. You totally deserve a present simply for surviving the first week of 2022!
Treat yourself to a Slather & Glow Face Mask Gift Set for $10. It comes with three exfoliating masks including the skin-tingling and 100% vegan Himalayan Charcoal mask to help purify skin and give it a nice glow.
If you want to splurge, you can get the Kindness & Pears Essentials Bodycare Gift Set for $20 or the Nourishing Shea Big Gift Box for $30.
The sale is on now until January 15, 2022, and free shipping is included when you spend over $60.