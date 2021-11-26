Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

8 Tried And Tested Cleaner Beauty Products You Can Get At Shoppers Drug Mart

Products that are mindful of you and our planet. 💅

Tried And Tested Cleaner Beauty Products You Can Get At Shoppers Drug Mart
@cocokind | Instagram, @mondayhaircare | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're living in the golden age of skincare and we've never had so many options as we have today. And because of this, we spend a lot of time considering which products to buy.

Now more than ever, beauty lovers are thinking about not just what goes in their shopping cart, but, more importantly, what goes on their skin.

Shoppers Drug Mart makes it easier to shop consciously and browse through hundreds of cleaner and cruelty-free beauty products. The company has curated a collection of products under the Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug MartTM seal. Products in this lineup are ingredient-conscious, cruelty-free and mindful of our planet.

If you ever need to get a new cleanser, deodorant or stock up on hair colour and nail polish, you can find a product that's right for you and considerate of the environment. While there are hundreds of clean products you can add to your roster, we've gathered a few popular Thoughtful Choices products you can pick up at Shoppers Drug Mart today.

MONDAY Haircare Moisture Shampoo

Price: $9.99

Details: Monday is a brand that offers salon-quality products at an affordable price. The shampoo (and matching conditioner) is cruelty-free without SLS or parabens. The super cute pink bottles are made with recyclable plastic to minimize the brand's carbon footprint and reduce landfill waste.

$9.99 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Clairol Natural Instincts Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Price: $10.99

Details: It's hard to say no to an at-home dye job when items are this affordable. Clairol is a household name and you'd be surprised to know the Natural Instincts products are made with 80% natural ingredients. This hair dye can last up to 28 washes.

$10.99 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Live Clean Deodorant Coconut Lemongrass

Price: $7.99

Details: Looking for a naturally-derived, ingredient-conscious deodorant? Look no further. This Live Clean deodorant features a nice blend of aloe, vitamin E, organic parsley, rosemary and sage while being free of triclosan, petrolatum, parabens and phthalates. It's clinically proven to protect against odour and keep you feeling fresh all day.

$7.99 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Nourishing Foundation

$10.99

Details: We all want fresh, dewy skin and now there are cruelty-free products on the market to help us achieve the look. COVERGIRL created a line of makeup that's free of formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulphates and talc. This liquid foundation is light coverage and comes in six different shades.

$10.99 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm

Price: $11.99

Details: Infused with nourishing avocado oil and antioxidant-rich acai and pomegranate extracts, this sheer-but-buildable balm naturally locks in moisture and keeps lips feeling soft and smooth. The best part? The pink colour available online is universally flattering.

$11.99 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Quo Beauty Breathable Nail Colour & Treatment

Price: $11.99

Details: Let your nails breathe while still wearing polish! The healthy solution: Breathable Nail Colour. Help keep the natural physiology of your nails protected, while water vapour and air can still pass through. For best results and to extend the wear of your manicure, use with Breathable Base & Top.

$11.99 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser

$24.99

Details: This gentle cleanser transforms into milk upon contact with water, leaving skin silky smooth and super hydrated. It's the perfect product to use during the cold winter months and best of all, it's vegan and cruelty-free!

$24.99 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

BIO Night Recovery Fundamental Oil

Price: $55

Details: There are a number of luxury products under the Thoughtful Choices seal including this organic face oil that works to repair and refresh the skin overnight thanks to a Rice-Oleo extract and botanical oils. It feels silky and smells great, too.

$55 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

A Shoppers Drug Mart In Ontario Gave Out 12 Expired Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Last Week

"Pfizer reports that the quality and integrity of the vaccine would not be affected."

Google Maps

A Shoppers Drug Mart in Vaughan accidentally administered 12 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that expired one day prior on November 16.

The Region Municipality of York's director of corporate communications, Patrick Casey, told Narcity that Public Health became aware of the incident that happened at the 9200 Weston Rd. location on November 18.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

Save big on brands like MERIT, Tatcha, YSL and get a ton of freebies!💄

Zhi Qi | Dreamstime, Michael Spring | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Beauty lovers, get excited! Today is Black Friday and your favourite brands have launched some of their best deals of the year. Whether you love makeup, skincare, haircare or fragrance, these are some of the best beauty deals you can find in Canada right now.

Keep Reading Show less

Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday Beauty Sale Just Started & You Can Get 40% Off Almost Everything

Luxury beauty at a discount? Yes, please! 🛍️

@ctilburymakeup | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you love luxury beauty, then you'll be happy to hear that Black Friday at Charlotte Tilbury has officially begun. Now until November 29, you can score up to 40% on tons of beauty products.

Keep Reading Show less

I Tried This Heatless Hair Curling Method & Now I Know Why TikTok Is So Obsessed With It

This wave kit will make it a total breeze! ✨

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Bouncy curls without the damage? Yes, please!

Keep Reading Show less