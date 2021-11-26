8 Tried And Tested Cleaner Beauty Products You Can Get At Shoppers Drug Mart
We're living in the golden age of skincare and we've never had so many options as we have today. And because of this, we spend a lot of time considering which products to buy.
Now more than ever, beauty lovers are thinking about not just what goes in their shopping cart, but, more importantly, what goes on their skin.
Shoppers Drug Mart makes it easier to shop consciously and browse through hundreds of cleaner and cruelty-free beauty products. The company has curated a collection of products under the Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug MartTM seal. Products in this lineup are ingredient-conscious, cruelty-free and mindful of our planet.
If you ever need to get a new cleanser, deodorant or stock up on hair colour and nail polish, you can find a product that's right for you and considerate of the environment. While there are hundreds of clean products you can add to your roster, we've gathered a few popular Thoughtful Choices products you can pick up at Shoppers Drug Mart today.
MONDAY Haircare Moisture Shampoo
Price: $9.99
Details: Monday is a brand that offers salon-quality products at an affordable price. The shampoo (and matching conditioner) is cruelty-free without SLS or parabens. The super cute pink bottles are made with recyclable plastic to minimize the brand's carbon footprint and reduce landfill waste.
Clairol Natural Instincts Semi-Permanent Hair Color
Price: $10.99
Details: It's hard to say no to an at-home dye job when items are this affordable. Clairol is a household name and you'd be surprised to know the Natural Instincts products are made with 80% natural ingredients. This hair dye can last up to 28 washes.
Live Clean Deodorant Coconut Lemongrass
Price: $7.99
Details: Looking for a naturally-derived, ingredient-conscious deodorant? Look no further. This Live Clean deodorant features a nice blend of aloe, vitamin E, organic parsley, rosemary and sage while being free of triclosan, petrolatum, parabens and phthalates. It's clinically proven to protect against odour and keep you feeling fresh all day.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Nourishing Foundation
$10.99
Details: We all want fresh, dewy skin and now there are cruelty-free products on the market to help us achieve the look. COVERGIRL created a line of makeup that's free of formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulphates and talc. This liquid foundation is light coverage and comes in six different shades.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
Price: $11.99
Details: Infused with nourishing avocado oil and antioxidant-rich acai and pomegranate extracts, this sheer-but-buildable balm naturally locks in moisture and keeps lips feeling soft and smooth. The best part? The pink colour available online is universally flattering.
Quo Beauty Breathable Nail Colour & Treatment
Price: $11.99
Details: Let your nails breathe while still wearing polish! The healthy solution: Breathable Nail Colour. Help keep the natural physiology of your nails protected, while water vapour and air can still pass through. For best results and to extend the wear of your manicure, use with Breathable Base & Top.
Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser
$24.99
Details: This gentle cleanser transforms into milk upon contact with water, leaving skin silky smooth and super hydrated. It's the perfect product to use during the cold winter months and best of all, it's vegan and cruelty-free!
BIO Night Recovery Fundamental Oil
Price: $55
Details: There are a number of luxury products under the Thoughtful Choices seal including this organic face oil that works to repair and refresh the skin overnight thanks to a Rice-Oleo extract and botanical oils. It feels silky and smells great, too.