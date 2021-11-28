Trending Tags

cyber monday

These Nintendo Switch Bundles At Walmart Canada Are Up To $200 Off For Cyber Monday

They're selling like hotcakes!

These Nintendo Switch Bundles At Walmart Canada Are Up To $200 Off For Cyber Monday
@nintendo | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't been able to find a Nintendo Switch that's still in stock this Black Friday, you're in luck! Believe it or not, there are still a few Nintendo Switch bundles left at Walmart right now — but FYI, the stock seems pretty low.

The lowest-priced bundle we found was this Nintendo Switch Red & Blue Joy-Con Console Bundle on sale for $739.76 (originally $909.90). This one comes with the Pokemon Sword game disc.

You can also get this Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $835.85 (originally $1,028.10), which comes with the red and blue joy-con, Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game and a travel case.

Then there's this New Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow Console Bundle for $879.89 (originally $1,082.26). It comes with four games, including The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Kart 8 and Hyrule Warriors. Though it's the pricier option, it seems like the best bang for your buck.

Nintendo Switch Bundles

Details: This weekend you can find a few Nintendo Switch bundles on sale at Walmart Canada (online only!). Stock is limited, so you'll want to hit that add to cart button ASAP.

Find It On WALMART CANADA

