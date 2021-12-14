Trending Tags

holiday shopping

You Can Order Last-Minute Gifts From Mejuri & If You Hurry, They'll Arrive Before Christmas

Calling all procrastinators! 💍

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you still on the hunt for last-minute gifts that'll blow your loved one away? Well, believe it or not, there's still time to get them some fancy new bling from Mejuri and have it delivered before Christmas Eve.

If you're ordering within Canada, you have until December 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST to receive your purchase by December 24. This date applies to in-stock and ready-to-order items only. For monogrammed or engraved items, you have until December 19. Items marked "Shipping Later" or "Made-To-Order" will probably not make it in time, so please keep that in mind while you're choosing your gifts.

Since the dates vary for international orders, Mejuri has provided a full list of shipping deadlines that you'll find helpful if you're ordering outside of Canada.

Need some inspiration? You can check out this gorgeous Hue Necklace for $245, this Diamonds Open Ring for $220 and this delicate Baby Box Chain Bracelet for $170.

If you're ordering jewelry within Canada, you have until December 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST to make last-minute holiday purchases and have them delivered by December 24. There are tons of stunning minimalist pieces to choose from that your loved ones are sure to adore. If you're on a budget, there are plenty of gift ideas under $250.

