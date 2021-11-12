Trending Tags

Canada's Supply Chain Issues Are Causing Havoc & Could Seriously Affect Grocery Store Trips

But shoppers are being asked not to panic-buy and stockpile!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

North America's fresh produce industry has a warning about ongoing supply chain issues and how they'll affect grocery store trips.

According to a joint statement issued by 21 produce organizations, the price of produce is only going to increase because of delays and higher costs "along the supply chain."

Citing issues like port congestion, delays and costs in container shipping, inconsistent product delivery and labour shortages, the group says that the shopper is the one who will ultimately suffer.

"It is important to note that these costs cannot be fully borne by the industry and will ultimately be passed to consumers," the statement reads.

The organizations are calling on governments to work to "mitigate the serious threats of food insecurity and food shortages," and asking consumers to avoid panic-buying produce.

"While the issues [...] pose significant concerns, it is vitally important that they are not further exacerbated by consumer panic buying or stockpiling of goods," the statement says.

Canadians are already used to grocery store trips looking different, due to the rising cost of meat and other products. As a result, some shoppers are getting creative in order to save at the supermarket.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

