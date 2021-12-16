This Device Charges Your iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch All At The Same Time So Goodbye Clutter
It's well worth the $46!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the best at keeping my things neat and tidy. So, I'm always on the hunt for products that'll help me organize everything from my messy kitchen to my tiny bathroom.
One spot that was in constant chaos was my bedside table which was always full of gadgets and cables. That was until I bought the KeyEntre 6-Port USB Charging Station on Amazon Canada which was well worth the $46 price tag.
Before & AfterMay Ning | Narcity Media
This device comes with five USB lightning chargers, two of which go in the hidden compartment for your AirPods. The other three are short and keep your space free of clutter. I swapped them out with longer cables though, so that I can still use my devices in bed while they're charging. You'll need to use your own Apple Watch charger, too.
There are three separators to keep your devices upright to save space and I like that the USB ports on the side can be used for any type of charger. I use it for my iPad and Kobo eReader, too.
I bought it a while ago, which is why mine only fits the regular AirPods, but the new model that's listed also fits AirPod Pros. If this one's not really your style, you can find other alternatives on Amazon Canada that are smaller and wireless.
KeyEntre 6-Port USB Charging Station
You can keep all of your devices organized in one place while powering them up with this handy charging dock. It can charge three devices of your choice, two AirPod cases, and an Apple Watch. If you order now, you can get it shipped for free and delivered before Christmas.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.