The 16 Best Smart Home Devices You'll Wish You Had Bought Sooner
Saving you so much time and effort with just your phone or voice!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Do you ever feel like you don't have enough hours in the day to get everything done?
Switching to smart home devices can save you so much time since you can control most of them through your phone or even with your voice. From robot vacuums to complete home office systems, the "set-it-and-forget-it" approach of these items makes them well worth splurging on.
So, here are 16 of the best smart home devices that deserve a Ph.D. in making your life easier.
Echo Show 5
If you're new to the smart home world, a voice assistant device like this Amazon Echo Show 5 or a Google Nest Hub ($115) is a great first purchase. You can ask Alexa any question, it displays the time and temperature and has a speaker and camera.
Ring Video Doorbell 4
See who's knocking at your door with this smart doorbell that has a motion-activated camera. It has a two-way speaker system so you can chat with visitors even when you're not at home.
RENPHO Smart Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale
This smart scale links to most major fitness apps and tracks 13 different measurements like body fat percentage to help you stay on top of your wellness goals. It'll help track your data so you can see your progress over time.
Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit with Grow Light
Instead of running to the store every time you need some herbs, why not grow it at home with this hydroponic system? It can grow three different herbs at the same time and all you'll have to do is add water.
Philips Hue Bulb
Lighting can be a total mood-changer around the house and this smart bulb can cycle through 16 million different colours. You can pair it with your phone or Alexa so you can conveniently turn the lights off once you're already snug in bed.
iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle
You can save yourself all the hours you spend on vacuuming and mopping with this iRobot bundle. It comes with the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum and the Braava jet m6 robot mop to help you tag-team your floors.
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link
This smart plug is a total game-changer for items you switch on and off at the same time every day because you can set it on a timer. You can also control it yourself with the button on the side or with Alexa, Google Assistant or the app.
ecoboo SmartThermostat
This thermostat is a small price to pay when you realize it can help you save up to 26% on your energy bill each year. It comes with a SmartSensor that can detect the temperature of the room you want to control, not only around the thermostat itself.
Security eufyCam 2-Cam Kit
Keep eyes on your home 24/7 with a security camera system. This one has night vision and is weatherproof so it can also be used outdoors no matter the conditions.
Vitamix FoodCycler
Turn your food scraps into fertilizer for your garden using this composting tumbler. It's only the size of a cubic foot and has a carbon filtration system to eliminate odours from seeping through.
Levoit Air Purifier Core 200S
If you're tired of dusting every other day or have pets, this air purifier will help you breathe better. You can set schedules for it, adjust the fan speed and track your filter life all from your phone or with Alexa.
Furbo Dog Camera
You won't have to worry about leaving your pets at home with this Furbo camera that's also a treat dispenser. It can detect barking, has a two-way speaker and has night vision, too.
LG Instaview Refrigerator
You can turn the window on this fridge on or off to peek at what's inside. It also has a water and ice dispenser that can make up to 2" ice spheres all while being able to be controlled from your phone.
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool
Instead of switching out a fan, portable heater and air purifier every season, this 3-in-1 from Dyson will do it all. It comes with a little remote to use at home but you can also check on your air quality and settings through the app.
MIRROR Smart Home Gym
Working out at home will feel like you're at the studio with the MIRROR Smart Home Gym, where you can see yourself and your workout at the same time. You can attend live classes and even sync your vitals to track your session.
Wyze Smart Door Lock
We all leave the house in a hurry sometimes and either forget our keys or if we locked the door. By using this smart lock that's linked to your phone, you can lock your door remotely and unlock it just by standing near it. The app will not only tell you if the door is locked or not, but also if the door is open or shut.