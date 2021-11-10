I Tried The New Roomba J7+ Robot Vacuum & TBH, It's A Lazy Person's Dream
It passed thousands of poop detection tests to avoid accidents around the house. 💩
One of the things that I've learned to appreciate in adulthood is a quality home appliance. One brand that's right up there for me in terms of engineering and design is iRobot.
Just like Kleenex is to tissue paper or Tylenol is to pain relief, the name Roomba is synonymous with the robot vacuums that Canadians (myself included) have fallen in love with. iRobot's newest product is the Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and I was lucky enough to test it out.
Notable features
One of the biggest upgrades that this model has over other Roombas is that it can detect and avoid charging cords and poop. Yep, you read that right. Poop.
Apparently, this was a big issue among Roomba owners and the folks over at iRobot are so confident that it'll pass around pet accidents that they implemented a "Pet Owner Official Promise" (P.O.O.P.) to replace it for free if it does.
I don't personally own a pet, but I tested it with some cables and it did a pretty good job. It also uses the same camera to stop itself from falling down the stairs. One of my favourite things about the gadget is that it's slim enough to fit under the couch and other furniture.
Along with hardware upgrades, iRobot has been working on improving its artificial intelligence and app performance as well.
Paired with the mobile app, this Roomba gradually maps out your space over time and becomes more efficient at cleaning it. With the floorplan it creates, you can implement keep-out areas, set a schedule, see estimated cleaning times and even run it when you're away. You can also pair it with your home voice assistant device, like an Alexa.
I'm a fan of the app's user experience and I think it's easy enough to use that even less techy people can get the hang of it.
The clean base FTW
While you can buy the Roomba j7 without the clean base for $649.99 (originally $799.99), the clean base has some extra features worth considering.
Instead of having to empty your robot vacuum manually after every cleaning session, it'll automatically get sucked into the filter bag in the cleaning base. iRobot claims each bag can last up to 60 days, but you can go longer depending on your space. One thing I will say about the base is that it's quite loud, so maybe set it up in a room that isn't used that often.
The cleaning base also charges your vacuum and has a storage compartment for extra bags.
Comparison to the i7+ robot vacuum
Before owning this model, I was using the i7+ model and there are a few key differences. Off the bat, it looks much sleeker and has a lower profile, fitting in more seamlessly with your home decor and providing space to store extra filter bags.
I also find the j7+ much quieter than the i7+ (except for the cleaning base, which is equally as noisy) and they both do an excellent cleaning job both on hardwood and carpet. Obviously, the j7+ has the object avoidance feature which was something that I wished the i7+ had when I used it.
Is it worth buying?
If you have the budget and value the convenience it can provide, I'd say go for it. It's a top-of-the-line product with features that really can't be found anywhere else.
It's certainly a splurge-worthy purchase, but it will save you a few hours every month that you could spend doing other things. You can also save $430 if you buy the j7+ bundle with the matching Braava jet m6 robot mop and H1 handheld vacuum, or save $300 on the robot vacuum and mop bundle.
iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Price: $899 (
$1049.99)
Details: From now until November 18, you can save $150 and get free shipping on the new Roomba j7+ that comes with a cleaning base. It's made for pet owners and families in mind and is sleeker and smarter than any of the older models. You'll get a 60-day trial period, free returns and a one-year warranty if you end up keeping it.
