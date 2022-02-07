Sections

amazon canada

Amazon Canada Is Offering Second Generation Apple AirPods For $30 Less Than Other Stores

They're currently $149.99!

Commerce Writer
Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media, Yalcinsonat | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a new pair of earphones, you can score a pair of Second Generation Apple AirPods on Amazon Canada for $149.99. Places like Apple and The Source have them originally listed at $180, so you'll be saving $30 if you buy them on Amazon Canada now. Pretty sweet, huh?

Whether you're looking for a splurge-worthy Valentine's Day gift to impress your significant other or in need of an upgrade yourself, it never hurts to save a little on big-ticket items like earphones.

The Pods on their own will give you up to five hours of listening time after a single charge in their case, while the case will provide around 24 hours of total listening time before you'll have to plug it in again.

Overall, the Second Generation Apple AirPods have over 6,000 five-star reviews that describe them as having a smooth connection and high-quality sound.

Looking for new earphones? You can get a pair of Apple AirPods at a competitive price. Most stores sell them for $180, but Amazon Canada is offering them for $30 cheaper for a limited time only.

