amazon canada

Apple AirPods Max Are $150 Off & The Price Hasn't Been This Good Since Cyber Monday

The discount is available now on Amazon Canada.

Commerce Writer
Apple

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Attention all music lovers and podcast listeners! If you're thinking of upgrading from your Second Generation Apple AirPods, then consider the over-ear Apple AirPods Max. You can currently get the pastel green headphones on sale on Amazon Canada for $599.99 (originally $779).

While the sale price is still pretty high, you're saving $150 in the end — a discount so good it hasn't happened since Cyber Monday.

Aside from being sleek and stylish, the Apple AirPods Max are designed to deliver incredible sound. They're equipped with active noise-cancelling technology that'll allow you to completely submerge yourself into whatever you're listening to, but you can also switch them to transparency mode when you're out and about and need to be aware of your surroundings.

These headphones will automatically pause when you take them off, so you won't have to fiddle with your device to stop and start while you're multitasking.

When they're fully charged, you'll get up to 20 hours of listening time. When stored in their case, the headphones will retreat to a battery-saving mode that'll help you take advantage of maximum listening time on a single charge. If you're in a hurry, just five minutes of charging time with a Lightning connector will give you an hour and a half of listening time.

Apple AirPods Max

Amazon Canada

If you've been chewing over the idea of investing in a pair of over-ear headphones, you're in luck. These Apple AirPods Max are currently $150 off on Amazon Canada. We haven't seen such a hefty discount since Cyber Monday.

Apple
$779 $599.99
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

