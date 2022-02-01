You Can Save $80 On Apple AirPods & Tune Out The World For A Discount
Get them online at Walmart Canada!
If you're on the hunt for a new pair of headphones, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods 3 online on Walmart Canada's website for $219.99 (originally $299.99).
Whether you need a personal upgrade or you're looking for a splurge-worthy Valentine's Day gift to impress your sweetheart, why pay full price when you can get them for a discount? Keep in mind this offer is only available online and not in stores.
The AirPods and the MagSafe Charging Case it comes in are both sweat and water-resistant, so they’ll be able to withstand a sweaty workout or a commute in the rain.
You can recharge the MagSafe Charging Case using wireless MagSafe chargers ($29.99) or Lightning cable cords ($11.37). When it's fully charged, the case will give you up to 30 hours of listening time, while the pods on their own will last up to six hours on a single charge in their case.
With a 4-star rating on Walmart's website and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon Canada, reviewers overall seem happy with the Apple AirPods 3. They come with a one-year Apple warranty, too, so if you have any problems within your first year, you're covered.
Apple AirPods Third Generation
Equipped with a MagSafe charging case and a one-year warranty, these Apple AirPods 3 are currently $80 off on Walmart Canada's website.
