electronics

You Can Save $80 On Apple AirPods & Tune Out The World For A Discount

Get them online at Walmart Canada!

Commerce Writer
You Can Save $80 On Apple AirPods & Tune Out The World For A Discount
Ilia Burdun | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for a new pair of headphones, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods 3 online on Walmart Canada's website for $219.99 (originally $299.99).

Whether you need a personal upgrade or you're looking for a splurge-worthy Valentine's Day gift to impress your sweetheart, why pay full price when you can get them for a discount? Keep in mind this offer is only available online and not in stores.

The AirPods and the MagSafe Charging Case it comes in are both sweat and water-resistant, so they’ll be able to withstand a sweaty workout or a commute in the rain.

You can recharge the MagSafe Charging Case using wireless MagSafe chargers ($29.99) or Lightning cable cords ($11.37). When it's fully charged, the case will give you up to 30 hours of listening time, while the pods on their own will last up to six hours on a single charge in their case.

With a 4-star rating on Walmart's website and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon Canada, reviewers overall seem happy with the Apple AirPods 3. They come with a one-year Apple warranty, too, so if you have any problems within your first year, you're covered.

Apple AirPods Third Generation

Walmart Canada

Equipped with a MagSafe charging case and a one-year warranty, these Apple AirPods 3 are currently $80 off on Walmart Canada's website. When the case is fully charged, it will give you up to 30 hours of total listening time, while the pods on their own will last up to six hours on a single charge in their case.

Apple
$299.99 $219.99
Buy Now

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

