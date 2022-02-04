Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
amazon canada

You Can Buy Loop Earplugs On Amazon Canada If You're Sick Of All The Damn Noise Outside

Hopefully these will help you get some peace and quiet this weekend.

Commerce Writer
You Can Buy Loop Earplugs On Amazon Canada If You're Sick Of All The Damn Noise Outside
@looperearplugs | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's no secret that conditions in Ottawa are more than loud at the moment. Without knowing how long the noise outside will last, it might be in your best interest to invest in a solid pair of earplugs.

While these popular Loop Earplugs ($49.95) on Amazon Canada are a bit on the pricier side, reviewers absolutely swear by them. They're designed to protect your ears from all kinds of blaring, ear-splitting situations, including concerts, tinnitus, noisy roommates and protection from other thunderous conditions like the constant roar of honking horns.

These specialty earplugs come with eight ultra-soft silicone tips in sizes extra-small to large, as well as six foam ear tips from small to large that'll provide you with a snug fit all day, all night.

If the $49.95 Loop Experience Pro Earplugs are a bit outside your budget, the brand has two cheaper options on Amazon: the Loop Quiet Noise Reduction Earplugs for $29.95 and the Loop Experience Noise Reduction Ear Plugs for $39.95, but the more latter has the best reviews.

If you live in Toronto, you may also want to check out the tips people from Ottawa are sharing to prepare for this weekend's potential protest in Queens Park.

Loop Experience Pro Earplugs

If you desperately need to block out some noise, these Loop earplugs have got you covered. These professional earplugs come with eight ultra-soft silicone tips and six foam ear tips that'll provide you with a snug, noise-free fit all day long.

Loop
$49.95
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

amazon canada

A Heated Massager & 6 Other Top-Rated Amazon Products You Can Get On Sale

We love a deal! 🙌

Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a little retail therapy, make sure to check out what's currently on sale on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Nostalgic Items You Can Buy That'll Transport You Back To The '90s

You don't have to be a millennial to appreciate these nifty products.

Urban Outfitters, Urban Outfitters, Etsy

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're a millennial or not, there's just something so sweet and nostalgic about the '90s era. The music, the movies, the mini butterfly clips and elastic chokers — what a thrilling time it was!

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

This Lumbar Support Pillow Is On Sale & It's A Lot Cheaper Than Buying A New Office Chair

It has over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon Canada!

@everlasting_comfort | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you work in front of a computer all day, you probably already know the aches, pains and discomfort that come with sitting for hours on end.

Keep Reading Show less
freedom convoy

The 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters Aren't Actually Fighting For Canadian Freedom

Opinion: 50,000 strong is just 50,000 wrong.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Last weekend, a so-called “Freedom Convoy” of truckers flooded the streets of Ottawa with a mandate of fighting for all Canadians' freedoms. Claiming to be 50,000-strong, the truckers and their supporters have been adamant in proclaiming they are not a “fringe minority,” as characterized by Prime Minister Trudeau.

Keep Reading Show less