People From Ottawa Are Sharing Tips To Help Torontonians Get Through This Weekend's Protest
"If you live near Queen's Park...get ear plugs..."
If you live in Toronto, especially near Queen's Park, you may be in for a rough weekend — at least, that's what some Ottawa locals are saying about the planned protest for Saturday.
A flyer for the "Convoy For Freedom Toronto" protest has been circulating on social media and making waves on Reddit and invites protesters to rally at several locations across the city on February 5, at 10 a.m. before ending at Queen's Park.
If the protest is anything like what the people in Ottawa have been experiencing since the Freedom Convoy rolled into town on January 29, things may get chaotic.
Someone from Ottawa took to Reddit yesterday to issue a PSA for all Torontonians living in the surrounding area.
"I've lived with the so called 'freedom' convoy for the last few days and I would like to issue a warning to my fellow Canadians in Toronto," the r/toronto thread post reads.
"If you live near Queens Park, I'm talking anywhere within like a 2 mile radius get earplugs because these f*ckers are on some next level sh*t with the air horns and the train horns."
The user offered up a solution for pet owners, too, and suggested hitting up family members for the weekend, because, apparently, their cat "might be deaf now no f*cking joke."
Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police, and the City are already gearing up for the impending ruckus this weekend.
"We are aware of the potential protest activity. But we can't discuss operational plans in terms of what we're doing to prepare for it. Our role is to ensure public safety and to keep the peace. We do respect the right of everyone to freedom of expression and to peaceful assembly, " Bill Dickson, OPP Media Relations Coordinator, previously told Narcity.
While the user said they support the right to protest, they said it feels as if they're "being held hostage and subjected to torture" from the constant noise.
Other users also chimed in on the thread for some helpful advice.
"Just want to jump in and second the idea of peacing out of town with your pets if possible. If you can't do that, and you have anxious pets ... stop by the pet store and look for calming treats or pheromone diffusers or sprays. Anything might help. I fear we're going to have a burst of injuries and missing dogs from that area not to mention cats freaking out and peeing in all the wrong places..." another user shared, and added that white noise or soundproofing your windows could help, too.
Some users expressed concerns about the number of hospitals surrounding Queens Park on University Avenue.
Another user pointed out what it could be like for a U of T student trying to study at one of the on-campus libraries.
Toronto Police shared that they will work with the organizers as well as their partner agencies for the upcoming protest and that any major updates (like road blockages) will be given to the public ASAP.
The Freedom Convoy started protesting against the mandatory vaccine requirements and cross-country lockdown measures in the nation's capital on January 29.
