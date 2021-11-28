Early Cyber Monday Deals In Canada You Don't Need To Leave Your Couch To Score
If you thought Black Friday was a wild ride, well then, buckle up! Cyber Monday has arrived in Canada a day early and lots of stores are offering huge discounts you can take advantage of today without leaving your apartment.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your electronics or buy some new clothes, you can score an awesome deal from any of the following brands.
Anthropologie
Starting today, you can save an extra 50% on all sale items. This offer is an online exclusive and won't be available in stores.
Amazon Canada
Cyber Week at Amazon has arrived! Right now, you can get 40% off TVs, 52% off snow boots, 35% off electric toothbrushes, 44% off men's and women's clothing, 55% off furniture, 40% off laptops, plus so much more.
Armani Beauty
Now until EOD Monday, you can get 20% off everything online (including makeup, skincare and fragrances) or 25% off when you spend $175 or more. You'll also score a FREE luxury seven-piece gift with your order with the code CYBERWEEK.
Aritzia
Aritzia's "Black "FiveDay Sale" is still thriving and you can get 50% off everything in-store or online.
Banana Republic
Right now you can get 50% off your entire purchase. If you shop online, you'll get free shipping no matter how much you spend.
Clearly
This is the company's biggest sale ever! For a limited time, you can save up to 90% on select frames and 40% on contact lenses with the code CYBER40.
Couch Outlet
You can start shopping Cyber Monday exclusives and get select items up to 65% off and 25% off everything else sitewide. This includes handbags starting at $38.67.
GAP
Cyber Monday has come early and right now you can get up to 60% off everything online plus an extra 20% off at checkout.
ShopDisney
Now until November 30, you can get up to 30% off your entire online order.
H&M
For a limited time, you can get 20% off everything sitewide, plus you can score a ton of "doorbusters" starting at $11.
Lacoste
Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can shop at Lacoste and get 40% off everything sitewide, and free shipping on all orders.
Michael Kors
Now until November 30, you can get up to 70% off your entire purchase, plus an extra 15% off select styles with the code CYBERYAY.
Nordstrom Canada
Nordstrom Canada already launched their Cyber Monday sale and it includes up to 50% off items for men, women, kids and home.
PUMA
For a limited time, you can get up to 50% off everything sitewide. Free shipping is included on orders over $50.
Silver Jeans
Now until December 2, you can save up to 50% on select styles for men and women, with tons of plus-size options available. Some jeans are on sale for as little as $34!
TUSHY
Now until the end of day Monday, you can get 40% off bidets with the code CYBERBUMDAY, plus 15% off other items like the travel bidet and toilet ottoman (no promo code needed).
Under Armour
Cyber Week is going strong at Under Armour and everything is up to 50% off right now.
Walmart Canada
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts tonight at 9 p.m. EST. You can expect to save big on TVs and other electronics, toys, bedding and kitchen appliances for starters!