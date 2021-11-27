Trending Tags

8 Of The Best Air Fryer Black Friday Deals In Canada Because Using An Oven Is So 2000 And Late

You can get one from Amazon Canada, The Bay and Best Buy!

8 Of The Best Air Fryer Black Friday Deals In Canada Because Using An Oven Is So 2000 And Late
Amazon Canada, The Bay

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Air fryers have quickly become one of the hottest kitchen appliances because they're compact, easy to clean and heat up way faster than a traditional oven. You also use way less oil than a deep fryer while still getting the crispiest texture on all your favourite foods.

If you're ready to hop on the air fryer bandwagon but aren't sure which one to get (or to give as a gift this holiday season), we've gathered eight of the most popular ones that are on sale for Black Friday.

Kalorik Digital Air Fryer

Walmart Canada

Price: $59.88 ($79.88)

Details: This air fryer has touchscreen controls and eight presets. It can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and the built-in timer can run up to 30 minutes at a time.

$59.88 On WALMART CANADA

T-Fal Easy Fry Compact Duo Precision

The Bay

Price: $77.99 ($149.99)

Details: This slim model is perfect for small households and it won't take up too much counter space. The touchscreen panel at the top has six preset modes to quickly heat up foods like chicken wings or fries.

$77.99 On THE BAY

Kitcher Air Fryer

Amazon Canada

Price: $82.45 ($109.99)

Details: This affordable air fryer has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon and reviewers love the light-up touchscreen control panel. On top of the Black Friday discount, there's also a $5 coupon you can use to save even more.

$82.45 On AMAZON CANADA

Insignia Air Fryer

Best Buy Canada

Price: $89.99 ($219.99)

Details: The sleek air fryer is super straightforward with just one dial for temperature and one for the timer. The basket that's attached to the handle comes out easily so you can drain out excess oil and rinse it off.

$89.99 On BEST BUY

COSORI 5.8-Quart Air Fryer

Price: $97.99 ($139.99)

Details: This sleek air fryer has 11 easy-to-use presets like "french fries" and "bacon." so you can make all your favourite comfort foods. It can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and has these really cool shake-and-keep-warm functions. Alternatively, you get the smartphone-compatible version for $142.

$97.99 On AMAZON CANADA

NINJA Air Fryer

Amazon Canada

Price: $129.99 ($189.99)

Details: You love their blenders, but did you know Ninja also makes air fryers? This handy air device has a multi-level rack so you can dehydrate foods like kale or potato chips. It can also roast, reheat, and fit up to two pounds of fries (because you can never have too many fries!).

$129.99 On AMAZON CANADA

DeLonghi Rapid Crisp Digital Air Fryer

Amazon Canada

Price: $229.99 ($299.99)

Details: The unique design of this air fryer is genius because it includes a little window so you can peek inside and check in on your food as it's cooking. It's one of the biggest air fryers on this list since it can fit a whole chicken!

$229.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Philips Premium Twin Turbostar Air Fryer

The Bay

Price: $199.99 ($279.99)

Details: This air fryer is equal parts beautiful and functional. It can cook your foods evenly, with no turning needed even when food is piled up.

$199.99 On THE BAY

