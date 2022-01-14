A 'Wolf Moon' Can Be Seen In BC & Alberta Next Week & Here's When Peak Illumination Hits
You can't miss it!
A "Wolf Moon" will light up the skies across B.C. and Alberta in January and it's the first full moon on 2022.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the Wolf Moon will reach its peak illumination on Monday, January 17 at 3.51 p.m. PT or 4.51 p.m. MT depending whether you live in B.C. or Alberta.
That means in much of western Canada you'll have to wait for sunset to see the moon in all its brightness.
What Is A Wolf Moon?
The Wolf Moon is January's full moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the phrase was coined many, many years ago because wolves were said to howl at night when the full moon appeared.
We now know that wolves howl for many other reasons, such as to communicate or mark their territory.
When Can You See The Wolf Moon?
Here are the times when the Wolf Moon is at peak illumination — you'll also be able to see it if skies are clear after sunset.
Vancouver: 3.51 p.m. PT
Victoria: 3.51 p.m. PT
Calgary: 4.51 p.m. MT
Edmonton: 4.51 p.m. MT