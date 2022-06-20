NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

interprovincial travel

People Are Roasting BC Drivers & Comparing Them To Albertans In A Heated Debate Online

"BC (lower mainland) is like the Wild West."

Western Canada Editor
A road in Vancouver, B.C.

The feud between Alberta and B.C. is a classic tale, and now one Reddit user is calling out drivers in B.C., and people are coming in with some strong opinions.

The user posted on the Vancouver Reddit page and said that after living in Alberta for seven years, driving in the neighbouring province has gotten worse. They said that people seem to go over the speed limit, fail to use signals, and apparently have no idea how to properly use a roundabout.

"In general everyone drives 15-30 over the speed limit depending on the area," the user added.

Some people came in to defend B.C., while others agreed that the drivers in the province were a unique kind of awful.

A few called out Albertans for being slow.

For some, it wasn't even a question who had the worse drivers. One user said that they "drive in and around both Vancouver and Calgary for work semi regularly and its no contest - the lower mainland is orders of magnitude worse."

Even people living on the island had complaints about the drivers.

One person blamed it on the people who moved from Albetra — and maybe brought their poor driving skills with them.

A B.C. local straight-up admitted to people going fast in the Lower Mainland, but their solution was for Albertans to pick up the pace.

In the ongoing battle of the Western Canadian provinces, it seems like which has the better drivers is still up for debate.

