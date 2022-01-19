Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

Vancouver Is So Expensive That People Are Actually Leaving So They Can Afford To Have Kids

A few are choosing not to have them at all. 👨👩👦

Vancouver Editor
Vancouver Is So Expensive That People Are Actually Leaving So They Can Afford To Have Kids
Jpldesigns | Dreamstime, Ferli Achirulli Kamaruddin | Dreamstime

Vancouver is known for its expensive cost of living, which gets especially tricky if you want to have kids. Some people have decided that it's not worth it to start a family here and are packing their bags.

Inevitably, kids require people to spend more money. In a city that already has super high rent and home prices, it makes sense that some people don't want — or financially can't afford — to have children there.

Although it's a stunning city with so much nature for kids to enjoy, it comes with a steep cost.

One Reddit user asked the question that many people in Vancouver are probably thinking: "Will you not have kids because Vancouver is too expensive?"

The user explained that their small two-bedroom that they share with their wife costs $2,500.

"A big chunk of our household income is to pay rent," the user said.

"We cannot imagine having a kid as additional expense as we will need daycare because we don’t have family members in Canada. On the other hand, I would not be able to support family with one job if my wife stays home to take care of the kid," they added.

The heartbreaking choice seems to be one that many are facing in the city. The solution for some people who responded in the thread was to move to somewhere cheaper.

from vancouver

The pandemic has pushed some people to seriously consider it too.

from vancouver

When one user asked people where they relocated to, others responded with a range of choices.

Alberta, Kelowna and even Sweden made the list! A lot of people said that they chose to move to a small town, where costs tend to be lower.

The resounding theme? The prices aren't worth the city if you have a family.

from vancouver

For some people, it pushed them to decide not to have kids at all.

from vancouver

Others though have found a way to make it work — not without sacrifices though!

from vancouver

If you're planning to have kids sometime soon, and love the city, it seems like you might have tough choices ahead of you.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced Its First Flights

Prices start at just $39 one-way! ✈️

Amzphoto | Dreamstime

Lynx Air has landed in Canada! The "ultra-affordable" Canadian airline has officially launched its booking website and flight tickets are now on sale.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, January 19, for flights aboard the low-cost carrier.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Inflation Rate Hit A 30-Year High In 2021 & Now Everyone's Feeling The Effects

Those gas prices, though. 😬

Surya Nair | Dreamstime, Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you've noticed the cost of just about everything has been hitting your wallet a little harder, you can thank Canada's inflation rate.

According to an annual report from Statistics Canada, released on January 19, the Consumer Price Index "rose 3.4% on an annual average basis in 2021, following an increase of 0.7% in 2020."

Keep Reading Show less

People In Toronto Say Uber Prices Surged During The Snowstorm & Damn, They're Not Kidding

Yikes, that's a hefty fare!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

The snowstorm that took over southern Ontario was no joke this week. The first day back to school was cancelled, the TTC had serious delays, and major highways like the 401 were packed with so much snow that people were forced to shovel parts of the highway themselves.

With all the treacherous wintry weather and the god-awful road conditions, some Torontonians looked to rideshare services like Uber to (hopefully) get them from point A to point B and were apparently met with some wicked surge prices.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 usa

You Can Now Get Free At-Home Rapid COVID Tests In The US & Here's How To Order

Get up to four tests delivered right to your door!

Piyapong Thongcharoen | Dreamstime

Each household in the U.S. can now order COVID-19 rapid tests for free from the government, and all you have to do is visit a website.

The White House says it's handing out half a billion rapid tests as part of its COVID-19 strategy, and it hopes the tests will help tackle a surge in cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less