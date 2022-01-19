Vancouver Is So Expensive That People Are Actually Leaving So They Can Afford To Have Kids
A few are choosing not to have them at all. 👨👩👦
Vancouver is known for its expensive cost of living, which gets especially tricky if you want to have kids. Some people have decided that it's not worth it to start a family here and are packing their bags.
Inevitably, kids require people to spend more money. In a city that already has super high rent and home prices, it makes sense that some people don't want — or financially can't afford — to have children there.
Although it's a stunning city with so much nature for kids to enjoy, it comes with a steep cost.
One Reddit user asked the question that many people in Vancouver are probably thinking: "Will you not have kids because Vancouver is too expensive?"
The user explained that their small two-bedroom that they share with their wife costs $2,500.
"A big chunk of our household income is to pay rent," the user said.
"We cannot imagine having a kid as additional expense as we will need daycare because we don’t have family members in Canada. On the other hand, I would not be able to support family with one job if my wife stays home to take care of the kid," they added.
The heartbreaking choice seems to be one that many are facing in the city. The solution for some people who responded in the thread was to move to somewhere cheaper.
The pandemic has pushed some people to seriously consider it too.
When one user asked people where they relocated to, others responded with a range of choices.
Alberta, Kelowna and even Sweden made the list! A lot of people said that they chose to move to a small town, where costs tend to be lower.
The resounding theme? The prices aren't worth the city if you have a family.
For some people, it pushed them to decide not to have kids at all.
Others though have found a way to make it work — not without sacrifices though!
If you're planning to have kids sometime soon, and love the city, it seems like you might have tough choices ahead of you.
