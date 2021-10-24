Trending Tags

A Fatal Rollover Just Outside Of Toronto Has Left A Teenage Boy Dead & 6 Others Injured

Two teens are listed in "critical condition."

A Fatal Rollover Just Outside Of Toronto Has Left A Teenage Boy Dead & 6 Others Injured
DRPS | Twitter

A teenage boy died this weekend after a pickup truck he was riding in rolled over in the Township of Brock, about an hour and a half outside of Toronto.

According to Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS), six teens between the ages of 15-17 were injured in the incident which happened around 12:40 a.m. local time on Sunday, October 24.

Officials said a grey 2006 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck being driven by a 16-year-old female lost control and left the roadway and rolled into a ditch along Sideline Road 18 near Brock Concession Road 9.

"The vehicle had seven teenaged occupants onboard and was driven by a 16-year-old female from Sunderland," said the release. "Four of the occupants were ejected during the rollover."

One of the people riding in the truck was a 15-year-old boy from Sunderland, police said he was "fatally injured as a result of the collision."

The remaining six injured teens were taken to nearby hospitals before being air-lifted to trauma centres in Toronto. Four of the teens are now in "serious but stable condition" and two are "currently listed in critical condition," according to police.

The area where the accident took place was closed while DRPS investigate and collected evidence.

"Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call Detective Constable Brett Rayne of the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5256," said the press release. "Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward."

