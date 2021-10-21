EN - News
A Tesla Crashed Into An Ottawa Home This Morning & 2 Kids Were In The Car
Three people were injured from the crash.
2h
1h
A Tesla crashed into the side of an Ottawa home Thursday morning, causing "severe damage to the foundation of the house," according to Ottawa fire services.
Ottawa police confirmed to Narcity that they received the call at 8:04 a.m. Thursday morning and that three people were injured.
@OttFire on scene on Summerhill St b/w Nightfall St & Hawkeswood Dr for a car that drove into a house. #OttNews @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/IVLCZwOi3R
— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 21, 2021
Technical rescue teams were on scene, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
According to a press release, those in the vehicle included a man in his 30s and two children.
The driver suffered from a chest injury, one child suffered from a fracture and the other child has minor injuries.
However, all are currently in stable condition.
No one in the house was injured by the crash, according to CTV News.