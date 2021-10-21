Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Tesla Crashed Into An Ottawa Home This Morning & 2 Kids Were In The Car

Three people were injured from the crash.

A Tesla Crashed Into An Ottawa Home This Morning & 2 Kids Were In The Car
OttFire | Twitter

A Tesla crashed into the side of an Ottawa home Thursday morning, causing "severe damage to the foundation of the house," according to Ottawa fire services.

Ottawa police confirmed to Narcity that they received the call at 8:04 a.m. Thursday morning and that three people were injured.

Technical rescue teams were on scene, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.

According to a press release, those in the vehicle included a man in his 30s and two children.

The driver suffered from a chest injury, one child suffered from a fracture and the other child has minor injuries.

However, all are currently in stable condition.

No one in the house was injured by the crash, according to CTV News.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Tesla Driver Appears To Be Asleep At The Wheel During Rush Hour In Vancouver

Not what you see on your average daily commute!

@barneee750 | Instagram

The driver of a Tesla was spotted during rush hour in Vancouver appearing to be asleep at the wheel.

The incident happened on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge on October 14.

Keep Reading Show less

Elon Musk Says You Can Now Buy A Tesla With Bitcoin In The US

The value of a single bitcoin rose to over $56,000. 🚗
Tesla Colicaranica | Dreamstime

Elon Musk took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to announce that Telsa will now be accepting the cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin as payment.

Those in the United States looking to purchase a Tesla will now see the Bitcoin option when they go to check out on the company's official website, while the opportunity will be available in other countries later this year.

Keep Reading Show less

One Of The New Tesla's Features Has Elon Musk Hyped

Road trips just got way more fun. 🎮🚗
Tesla

Tesla continues to make some of the most futuristic-looking cars on the market and Elon Musk is very excited about particular functions in the latest model.

The new Tesla Model S, which hits the market next month, is loaded with special features, including an all-new interior, a 22-speaker audio system and, what seems to be Musk’s favorite, video game capabilities.

Keep Reading Show less

Elon Musk Was Declared The Richest Man Alive But You Wouldn't Know It From His Response

Just acting like a normal guy with a billionaire's bank account. 😂
Mano Kors | Dreamstime

The man behind Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has officially surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. 

Worth nearly $190 billion, Musk responded to a tweet by the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley and came off as the most average Joe around. 

Keep Reading Show less