Walmart Is Looking For Canadian Shoppers To Be Part Of Its Latest Campaign & It Pays $3.5K

You could be on TV!

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you love Walmart and making money, the company's latest casting call is probably the perfect fit for you.

On October 8, a casting company posted a call-out seeking Canadian Walmart shoppers to participate in a TV campaign with the potential to earn up to $3,500 per household.

No acting experience is required and the company is looking for "real stories from everyday relatable Individuals and families."

For the video submission (which you can totally film on your cellphone), the company wants some general information about you as well as how shopping at Walmart gives you a little "win" in your day, month or week.

"Share your stories about how saving money at Walmart has helped you make the most out of life, whether that's pulling off memorable events, experiences or even simple, but special, everyday moments for the ones you love," reads the call-out.

Submissions are due by October 28 and shooting will take place for one day between November 12-17 in your area.

Walmart Canada Is Hiring 12K Associates & You Can Get An Interview By Just Going Into A Store

Associates get a Walmart discount card and can take part in a tuition reimbursement program!

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, @walmartcanada | Instagram

If you're looking for a job, Walmart Canada is hiring 12,000 new and permanent associates across the country to help the company get ready for the holiday shopping season.

The retailer is hosting two national hiring days on October 14 and 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time in stores, distribution and fleet centres all over Canada.

Canadians Can Now Get A COVID-19 Vaccine At Walmart & You Don’t Need To Book In Advance

Walmart pharmacies are hosting a "vax-a-thon" this week.👇

Niloo138 | Dreamstime, CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp | Newswire

Walmart pharmacies across the country are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada and you don't even need an appointment to get one.

On Wednesday, August 18, the retailer confirmed that walk-in vaccine appointments are available for first or second doses at participating pharmacies "from coast-to-coast."

This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $1,500 If You're A Gamer Or 'Go-Getter'

No acting experience is required!

Sidelnikov | Dreamstime, Eldar Nurkovic | Dreamstime

If you frequently live-stream your video game sessions on Twitch, love working a side hustle or have a knack for snapping incredible photos or videos, then this Toronto casting call may be for you.

A new documentary campaign is scouting creators, gamers and "go-getters" in and around the GTA for a new documentary series. You don't even need to have previous acting experience.

This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $4K & Fly You To Milan For A Cookie Commercial

Who wants to eat cookies in Italy?

Simone Matteo Giuseppe Manzoni | Dreamstime

Are you a fan of Italy, Belgium and eating cookies? Do you already have some acting experience under your belt? If so, this Toronto casting call may be the perfect summer gig for you.

Mann Casting is accepting self-tape submissions for three roles for their new commercial labelled "Project Cookie" until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

