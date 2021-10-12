Walmart Is Looking For Canadian Shoppers To Be Part Of Its Latest Campaign & It Pays $3.5K
You could be on TV!
If you love Walmart and making money, the company's latest casting call is probably the perfect fit for you.
On October 8, a casting company posted a call-out seeking Canadian Walmart shoppers to participate in a TV campaign with the potential to earn up to $3,500 per household.
No acting experience is required and the company is looking for "real stories from everyday relatable Individuals and families."
For the video submission (which you can totally film on your cellphone), the company wants some general information about you as well as how shopping at Walmart gives you a little "win" in your day, month or week.
"Share your stories about how saving money at Walmart has helped you make the most out of life, whether that's pulling off memorable events, experiences or even simple, but special, everyday moments for the ones you love," reads the call-out.
Submissions are due by October 28 and shooting will take place for one day between November 12-17 in your area.