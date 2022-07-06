There's A Freedom Convoy Protest Survey For People In Ottawa & You Can Share Your Thoughts
Some are saying it's making them "angry all over again."
If you live in Ottawa and you've been looking for the chance to voice your opinions about the freedom convoy, well, here's your chance.
In a press release on June 24, the Office of the Auditor General announced that it would be starting a public consultation as part of its convoy protest audit. It says the audit "will focus on the City of Ottawa's response (these include services such as By-Law, Transit, Traffic, Social Services, etc.) to the convoy protest."
\u201cCan\u2019t make the #OAG\u2019s virtual public consultations? No problem, why not complete our online survey to help us better understand how you were impacted by the Convoy Protest. Find it here: https://t.co/7XWThAC7Lg (https://t.co/lpKINTkHu6) \n#survey #ottnews #convoy\u201d— Office of the Auditor General - City of Ottawa (@Office of the Auditor General - City of Ottawa) 1656958622
"We want to hear from City of Ottawa residents and business owners to gain a better understanding of how you may have been impacted during the demonstration and how, if any, City services and programs could have been improved," the Office of the Auditor General noted in another press release.
The survey stirs up some feelings
Some people took to Reddit to share their two cents about the survey. One user was concerned that "certain" groups will render the whole online survey useless, while another said that the investigation is "good to see."
But other comments suggest the audit is bringing up some old feelings.
"Answering these questions made me angry all over again," wrote one Redditor.
"Yes, I'm definitely in a sour mood right now," another agreed.
If you want to be more involved in the process, the office is also hosting two virtual public consultation sessions on July 12 at 5 p.m. and July 13 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Each session will have English, French and sign language interpretation.
The public consultations are open to all Ottawa residents and business owners, and you will need to register by July 6 if you would like to deliver a statement about the city's response.
If you miss them, recordings of the sessions will also be made public on the Office of the Auditor General's website. The survey is open until July 31.
So, if you're looking to get things off your chest, you still have a little under a month to chime in.