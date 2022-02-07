Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Jagmeet Singh Says The Freedom Convoy's Goal Is To 'Overthrow The Government'

He also says there is "clearly foreign interference" going on.👇

Trending Staff Writer
Jagmeet Singh Says The Freedom Convoy's Goal Is To 'Overthrow The Government'
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, Lance McMillan | Narcity

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has said that the Freedom Convoy's goal is to "overthrow the government" and has called for an emergency debate in parliament ASAP.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, February 7, Singh said, "It's clear that the state intent of this convoy is to overthrow the government."

He went on to say that those involved are "harassing citizens, threatening people [and] assaulting people."

Singh also mentioned reports of protesters allegedly lighting a fire in an apartment building in Downtown Ottawa, saying that these stories are examples of violent and dangerous behaviour "that is causing really severe consequences to people."

He's also calling for an emergency parliamentary debate on how to put an end to convoy blockades "and get Canadians through to the end of this pandemic."

Singh touched on the need to address alleged foreign interference from people in the United States and elsewhere in the world, too.

"There are many examples of American politicians and other folks who are funding this direct action that is trying to undermine our democracy," the NDP leader said.

Later, he repeated, “This is clear it’s not a protest, it’s an act to try to overthrow the government.”

Singh isn’t the only one calling out the protesters involved in the Freedom Convoys taking place.

Justin Trudeau previously described the group as a "fringe minority" that doesn’t represent all Canadians. More recently, an Ottawa City Council called the Freedom Convoy participants “terrorists.”

A day before Singh’s call for federal action, the City of Ottawa went into a state of emergency because of the demonstrations.

Police in the city have also announced that they will arrest individuals who provide fuel or other goods to those protesting.

The Freedom Convoy protests have been taking place in Ottawa and across the rest of Canada since January 29. Those involved include people against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ottawa Police Could Arrest Anyone Who Gives Gas & Other 'Material Supports' To Protesters

Officers already seized several vehicles and fuel.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Ottawa police may begin arresting people who try to supply Freedom Convoy demonstrators with fuel, or any other support.

In a tweet from the Ottawa Police Service on Sunday, February 6, officers made it clear that there could be penalties for anyone who tries to help the protesters.

Keep Reading Show less

Ex-US Ambassador To Canada Says Americans Should Stop 'Interfering' In Canadian Issues

It comes after Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau a "far-left lunatic."

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman has called on Americans to stop interfering with "Canadian domestic issues," after U.S. groups sent money to protesters in Canada and Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau a "far-left lunatic."

Heyman — who was U.S. ambassador under President Barack Obama — posted a series of tweets at the weekend denouncing Americans who are becoming embroiled in the ongoing Freedom Convoy demonstrations across Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

A State Of Emergency Was Declared In Ottawa Due To The Freedom Convoy Protests

Mayor Jim Watson says it's the "most serious emergency our city has ever faced."

Intoit | Dreamstime, OttawaPolice | Twitter

Around one week after Freedom Convoy protesters first arrived in Canada's capital, the City of Ottawa has officially declared a state of emergency.

On Sunday, February 6, a statement confirmed the update was in response to the ongoing demonstrations taking place at and around Parliament Hill.

Keep Reading Show less

A Man Just Got Arrested At Toronto's Freedom Convoy Protest For Throwing Poo Around

He was charged for "assault with a weapon." 😬

Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity, Lance McMillan | Narcity

A man at the Toronto Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested for throwing poop and police say he's been charged with "assault with a weapon."

According to Toronto Police, the 34-year-old man was arrested for flinging feces — known in layman’s terms as poop — at another person on Saturday, February 5.

Keep Reading Show less