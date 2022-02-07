Jagmeet Singh Says The Freedom Convoy's Goal Is To 'Overthrow The Government'
He also says there is "clearly foreign interference" going on.👇
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has said that the Freedom Convoy's goal is to "overthrow the government" and has called for an emergency debate in parliament ASAP.
Speaking during a press conference on Monday, February 7, Singh said, "It's clear that the state intent of this convoy is to overthrow the government."
He went on to say that those involved are "harassing citizens, threatening people [and] assaulting people."
Singh also mentioned reports of protesters allegedly lighting a fire in an apartment building in Downtown Ottawa, saying that these stories are examples of violent and dangerous behaviour "that is causing really severe consequences to people."
I have requested an Emergency Debate in Parliament.\n\nThe country is in crisis.\n\nPM Trudeau must show leadership and work on a plan to end convoy blockades, save our health care system on the brink, and get Canadians through to the end of this pandemic.pic.twitter.com/43scIv9LRB— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1644249083
He's also calling for an emergency parliamentary debate on how to put an end to convoy blockades "and get Canadians through to the end of this pandemic."
Singh touched on the need to address alleged foreign interference from people in the United States and elsewhere in the world, too.
"There are many examples of American politicians and other folks who are funding this direct action that is trying to undermine our democracy," the NDP leader said.
Later, he repeated, “This is clear it’s not a protest, it’s an act to try to overthrow the government.”
Singh isn’t the only one calling out the protesters involved in the Freedom Convoys taking place.
Justin Trudeau previously described the group as a "fringe minority" that doesn’t represent all Canadians. More recently, an Ottawa City Council called the Freedom Convoy participants “terrorists.”
A day before Singh’s call for federal action, the City of Ottawa went into a state of emergency because of the demonstrations.
Police in the city have also announced that they will arrest individuals who provide fuel or other goods to those protesting.
The Freedom Convoy protests have been taking place in Ottawa and across the rest of Canada since January 29. Those involved include people against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns.
