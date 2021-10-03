Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

McMaster University Is Calling Out Thousands Of Students Who Gathered For 'Fake Homecoming'

"Such actions are completely unacceptable."

McMaster University Is Calling Out Thousands Of Students Who Gathered For 'Fake Homecoming'
ward1wilson | Twitter, ward1wilson | Twitter

Hamilton Police and McMaster University are condemning approximately 5,000 students who participated in a "fake homecoming" on Saturday, October 2 that resulted in a car being flipped and street signs being damaged.

David Farrar, the President and Vice-Chancellor of McMaster University, issued a statement on Sunday about the "disruptions, disrespect of property and disregard of those who live in our community."

"Such actions are completely unacceptable," Farrar said, adding that the university will be cooperating with Hamilton Police to identify students who engaged in any illegal activities.

According to police, so far two people were arrested and charged under the Liquor Licence Act Offences, as well as five other for Breach of the Peace/Cause Disturbance.

Officers also reviewing the footage of the car being flipped in order to identify those involved. They are currently looking for a white male with brown hair, wearing a blue baseball cap, burgundy and yellow rugby shirt, and khaki shorts.

Maureen Wilson, the Councillor for Hamilton's Ward 1, tweeted out pictures of the event and the aftermath, saying that "someone is going to get killed."

"'Fake Homecoming' events have become all too common at universities across the province," Farrar said in the statement. "They have no regard for the police or emergency personnel who have to respond. And in this time of COVID, they chose to ignore the laws in place to prevent large gatherings and help keep our communities safe and healthy."

Out of caution, the university had previously decided not to hold any Homecoming events this year that would typically be connected to the school's first home football game of the season.

Waterloo Wants To End Illegal Street Parties & It Could Get Students Suspended Or Expelled

The City made an announcement about unsanctioned street gatherings just before homecoming season

Ted Eytan | Flickr

The City of Waterloo is ready to pump the breaks on homecoming street parties before the kegs have even started to roll out.

In an announcement on September 22, the City revealed they want to put an end to "unsafe and unsanctioned" street gatherings. Along with public health officials, Waterloo Regional Police (WRPS), and emergency services partners, the City will be working together with Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo to make sure students and community members stay safe.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Universities Are Hiring For So Many Positions RN & Some Will Pay Up To $138K A Year

You can make your money on campus.

@queensuniversity | Instagram, Maurizio De Mattei | Dreamstime

Multiple Ontario universities are looking to fill a long list of positions right now, and the starting salaries are no joke.

Queen's University, The University of Toronto and McMaster are just some of the schools looking to add some new staff.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Students Who Go To Homecoming Parties This Weekend Will Be Slammed With $880 Fines

The City Of Waterloo is cracking down.
Wilfrid Laurier University | Facebook

One city in Ontario has a plan for the Homecoming season. Waterloo has put a public nuisance noise bylaw into effect this weekend to stop student partying. Waterloo party fines will cost attendees $880, while organizers could get ticketed a minimum of $10,000. 

The City of Waterloo announced on its website that the noise bylaw will be in place from September 25 to 27. 

The move is being made to discourage large gatherings during a season that's traditionally full of socializing and meeting others. 

Editor's Choice: The 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Went To See The CN Tower Lit Up In Gold & They Were Starstruck

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix Canada Just Dropped The Trailer For A Beyonce Documentary And You Need To See It ASAP

'Homecoming' will be available for streaming on Netflix Canada as of April 17th.
beyonce

If you were on Instagram last night, you may have noticed some people freaking out over what the Netflix account posted to their Instagram page. A simple yellow backdrop with the words "homecoming" written on it had fans losing their minds, but why? Well, Netflix Canada just dropped the trailer for a brand new Beyonce documentary and you need to see it ASAP.

The new documentary will cover everything from Queen B's incredible 2018 Coachella performance, to an insider's look at all the work put into her "Homecoming Scholars Award Program" - a program that awards four Historically Black Colleges and Universities a $25,000 scholarship for a student of their choice.

Keep Reading Show less