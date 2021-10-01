Trending Tags

canada universities

10 Canadian Universities Were Ranked As Having The Most Employable Graduates In The World

It doesn't hurt to have these schools on your resume! 🎓

There are quite a lot of Canadian universities across the country but it seems that some stand above the rest when it comes to which set their students up best for jobs later on in life.

QS World University Rankings has put out its 2022 list of the universities that are producing the "most employable graduates" with the soft skills needed in modern workplaces and six schools in Ontario, two in Alberta and two in Quebec made the cut.

The highest-ranking Canadian post-secondary school is the University of Toronto in 21st place with a total score of 89.5 out of 100. After that is the University of Waterloo in the 24th spot with a score of 88.7.

Western University is tied for 43rd place with a score of 73.8, McMaster University is tied for 81st with a score of 61.9 and the University of Alberta is in 99th with a score of 57.6.

Further down the ranking, Queen's University sits in the 101st to 110th place section, the University of Calgary is in 131st to 140th, Université de Montréal is in 191st to 200th, Université Laval is in 201st to 250th and Carleton University is 301st to 500th.

Not only are these schools producing employable graduates, but some of them are also in cities that have been ranked as the best places for students to live!

