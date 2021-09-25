Trending Tags

Canadian Universities Are Offering Free Online Courses & You Can Try These 7 Right Now

There are classes on dinosaurs, gender and sexuality, business and black holes.

Canadian Universities Are Offering Free Online Courses & You Can Try These 7 Right Now
@uoft | Instagram, @universityofbc | Instagram

For anyone who wants to learn something new, many Canadian universities are offering free online courses so you can expand your knowledge without having to dish out cash.

Here are seven classes from post-secondary schools in Canada that you can enroll in. Happy studying!

The City and You: Find Your Best Place

School: University of Toronto

Why You Should Enroll: To gain the knowledge and tools you need to understand what cities do, why they're important and how to find the right place for you. You'll also be helped to develop critical thinking and learn why and how cities matter to you.

View Here

Gender and Sexuality: Applications in Society

School: University of B.C.

Why You Should Enroll: If you want to build your ability to understand gender and sexuality along with how those intersect with other factors like race, age or disability then this is the course for you.

View Here

Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology

School: University of Alberta

Why You Should Enroll: To learn about non-avian dinosaurs including their anatomy, eating habits, growth, environmental and behavioural adaptations, origins and extinction. You'll get lessons from museums, fossil-preparation labs and dig sites.

View Here

Sales Enablement & Analytics

School: Queen's University

Why You Should Enroll: To learn how to use data, technology and tools to drive up productivity and set yourself apart as a sales leader.

View Here

Indigenous Canada

School: University of Alberta

Why You Should Enroll: You will learn about Indigenous histories and contemporary issues in Canada. From an Indigenous perspective, the course explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today and topics include the fur trade, land claims and environmental impacts, political conflicts and alliances, Indigenous political activism and contemporary Indigenous life.

View Here

Business Foundations

School: University of Toronto

Why You Should Enroll: If you want to start learning about business or better the knowledge you already have, this course is designed to equip you with the terminology, concepts and frameworks needed to understand businesses and build your own toolkit for strategy and decision-making.

View Here

Astro 101: Black Holes

School: University of Alberta

Why You Should Enroll: To learn and explore the concepts behind black holes. You'll also be taught the basic ideas of astronomy, relativity, and quantum physics.

View Here

