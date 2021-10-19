Trending Tags

An Ontario Driver Drove A Truck Straight Into A River Yesterday & Is Now Facing Charges

No injuries were reported.

An Ontario Driver Drove A Truck Straight Into A River Yesterday & Is Now Facing Charges
OPP_CR | Twitter

An Ontario driver might be carpooling to work for the foreseeable future after driving their truck into a river on Monday morning.

According to OPP Central Region, a motorist drove their truck into the Otonabee River south of Lakefield, giving nearby locals quite the sight.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the driver is facing Highway Traffic Act charges, according to police.

Police shared a photo of the incident on Twitter, showing a black pickup truck half-submerged in the chilly water.

Last week, in another chaotic incident, OPP reported that a vehicle had flipped upside down after the driver crashed into the side of a home in Midland.

