A Transport Truck Crashed Into A Maintenance Crew On The QEW & 2 Are In Hospital (VIDEO)
Several westbound lanes have been closed.
A transport truck crashed into a road maintenance crew filling in potholes on the QEW, and two people have been sent to hospital.
The collision took place around midnight when the transport collided with a maintenance vehicle on the QEW Toronto-bound side by Ontario Street in Beamsville, according to a tweet from OPP Highway Safety.
\u201cTransport truck into the back of a road maintenance vehicle #QEW/Ontario St Beamsville. Crews repairing potholes in the left lane. 22 y/o truck driver and a 39 y/o worker taken to hospital. WB QEW closed at Victoria Ave for investigation by #BurlingtonOPP\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1674041710
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicle crashed into a sign truck that was protecting the crew, and it spun into the workers who were filling potholes, injuring a 39-year-old woman from Oakville.
The road worker was sent to hospital with serious injuries, and the 22-year-old driver has been sent to hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to Schmidt.
The Westbound QEW is closed at Victoria Avenue approaching Ontario Street as Burlington OPP investigates, and Schmidt estimates that the closure could last until "mid-morning."
\u201cUpdate: Cleanup has begun. #QEW/Ontario St Beamsville. #BurlingtonOPP\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1674041710
"I'm told the cleanup could take until mid-morning. We're just waiting for the cleanup crews now to begin their work. Heavy delays in the area. Avoid the area if you can," said Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter at 7:58 a.m.
So, if you don't have to take the QEW, you may want to plan ahead and take another route.
The video shows wreckage from the scene, with parts of the transport truck littering the ground and shovels from the workers left behind.
Schmidt says closure reconstruction is ongoing, and anyone with information or dashcam footage from around midnight in the area is asked to come forward and speak with investigators.