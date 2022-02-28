Editions

highway traffic act ontario

Ontario Driver Tried To Tell Police He Was The Passenger After Getting Caught

They really went all out.

Toronto Staff Writer
Accused driver's vehicle being towed on Sunday morning

OPP_HSD | Twitter

There's no doubt Ontario drivers have offered up just about every excuse to get out of a ticket, but every once in a while, someone goes the extra mile.

Mississauga OPP reported on Sunday morning that a motorist attempted to trick officers into thinking he was an innocent bystander after being stopped for an HOV violation.

The accused was caught red-handed after they reportedly hopped into the passenger seat in front of an officer before telling them "the driver ran away."

Despite the driver's bold attempt to avoid punishment, they were charged with "Breach x2, obstruct, drive susp x2, and HOV violation," according to a tweet.

Police also released an image of the vehicle being towed away, which only adds to the drama of the situation. The incident occurred on Highway 401 near Mavis Road.

Bizarre incidents involving Ontario drivers aren't rare. In fact, they happen so much that the phrase could soon become as infamous as "Florida man."

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old woman in Guelph was caught drinking and driving after giving an officer an LCBO gift card instead of her driver's licence. Yikes.

Guelph Police reported that they saw a woman "driving erratically" at around 2:35 a.m. on February 4 on the University of Guelph campus and decided to pull the driver over.

The accused was charged with impaired driving, and her license was suspended for 90 days.

If these two stories don't inspire you to be better at driving and to be honest, then you are rolling the dice, buddy.

