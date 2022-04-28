An Ontario Driver Fled From The Police, Drove Home & Tried To Hide In Their Attic
They buried themselves "in insulation."
Some reckless Ontario drivers will do anything to avoid being caught, even resorting to extreme versions of hide-and-seek. But, of course, you have to acknowledge the attempt, but also, what the heck?
According to the OPP's Highway Safety Division, members of its Niagara detachment were forced to burn rubber in an all-out chase on Wednesday evening after a highway stop went rouge.
Officers reportedly attempted to stop a motorist after seeing them driving erratically on Highway 406 near Woodlawn Avenue in Welland. However, the accused allegedly sped away in response.
The bold move appears to have almost worked in the suspect's favour, with police only located their home thanks to some key witnesses.
The story only got weirder because when the police searched the home and looked for the driver, they found them "buried in insulation in the attic."
It's probably safe to say that the speedster had an itchy ride to the police station.
As a result, the driver faces a slew of charges, including Flight, Dangerous Operation, and Fail To Remain.
The Government Of Canada defines dangerous driving as the following:
Anyone who operates "a motor vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public, having regard to all the circumstances, including the nature, condition, and use of the place at which the motor vehicle is being operated and the amount of traffic that at the time is or might reasonably be expected to be at that place."
Penalties for the offence are heavy, with jail terms reaching up to 10 years if the individual causes bodily harm or up to 14 years for causing death.