Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
doug ford

Doug Ford Is Heading Down To The US To Work On A Multi-Billion Dollar Trade Deal

Ford's going down to Washington D.C.

Premier Doug Ford in Thunder Bay.

Premier Doug Ford in Thunder Bay.

FordNation | Facebook

Premier Doug Ford is taking a trip to the U.S. in order to work on a huge trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

In a news release published on March 20, Ontario announced that Premier Ford is heading over to Washington D.C. on Monday to visit with top government officials and business leaders to discuss the province's trading relationship with the U.S.

According to the provincial government, Ford will stress how damaging the States' protectionist policies are for Ontario, and showcase how the province is a "safe and reliable jurisdiction for investment and business."

Per CBC News, this is Ford's first visit to the States following the Ambassador Bridge blockades, which is a major trade corridor between the two countries.

"As we attract more skilled workers and build the roads, highways, bridges and transit needed to move our economy forward, we're meeting face-to-face with some of our closest partners to reaffirm the unrivaled potential of Ontario's economy," Ford said.

"That's why it's so important we reject Buy American measures and instead keep working shoulder to shoulder to ensure that our highly integrated economies grow stronger than ever."

Per The White House, President Joe Biden's Buy America Act strengthens the U.S.' supply chains, and focuses on bringing jobs to Americans.

Ford will be joined with Trade Minister Vic Fedeli, where on top of talking to key government officials about this, they will participate at the Canadian American Business Council's roundtable event to chat about the importance of "deepening Ontario's trade relationship with the U.S." and how the province is a hotspot for jobs.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...