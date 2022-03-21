Doug Ford Is Heading Down To The US To Work On A Multi-Billion Dollar Trade Deal
Ford's going down to Washington D.C.
Premier Doug Ford is taking a trip to the U.S. in order to work on a huge trade and investment relationship between the two countries.
In a news release published on March 20, Ontario announced that Premier Ford is heading over to Washington D.C. on Monday to visit with top government officials and business leaders to discuss the province's trading relationship with the U.S.
According to the provincial government, Ford will stress how damaging the States' protectionist policies are for Ontario, and showcase how the province is a "safe and reliable jurisdiction for investment and business."
Per CBC News, this is Ford's first visit to the States following the Ambassador Bridge blockades, which is a major trade corridor between the two countries.
"As we attract more skilled workers and build the roads, highways, bridges and transit needed to move our economy forward, we're meeting face-to-face with some of our closest partners to reaffirm the unrivaled potential of Ontario's economy," Ford said.
"That's why it's so important we reject Buy American measures and instead keep working shoulder to shoulder to ensure that our highly integrated economies grow stronger than ever."
Per The White House, President Joe Biden's Buy America Act strengthens the U.S.' supply chains, and focuses on bringing jobs to Americans.
Ford will be joined with Trade Minister Vic Fedeli, where on top of talking to key government officials about this, they will participate at the Canadian American Business Council's roundtable event to chat about the importance of "deepening Ontario's trade relationship with the U.S." and how the province is a hotspot for jobs.