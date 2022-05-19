Ontario NDP Promises To Immediately Remove Highway 407's Tolls For Truckers If Elected
Election day is on June 2.
Buckle up, truck drivers, because the NDPs want to scrap the tolls on Highway 407 for you if they get elected in the upcoming provincial elections.
On Thursday, May 19, the Ontario NDP announced their promise to "immediately" remove the tolls on Highway 407 for all truck and transport vehicles in an effort to reduce gridlock, and cut down travel times. According to the party, it will also make driving "easier" for those going around Brampton.
"People in Brampton face long, gruelling, expensive commutes," Brampton East candidate Gurratan Singh said in an announcement held in Vaughan earlier Thursday morning.
"Truck drivers who use the 407 are being gouged daily — the money they shell out on tolls is money that should go to their mortgage or grocery bills."
NDP candidates Navjit Kaur for Brampton West, Sara Singh for Brampton Centre, Sandeep Singh for Brampton North and Andria Barret for Brampton South, were also at the announcement to share the party's plan to divert this traffic to the 407 for at least the next 10 years.
According to the party, scrapping the tolls on the 407 will save truckers thousands of dollars as a trip from Highway 427 to the QEW can cost more than $90 depending on the kind of vehicle they're driving.
Some tolls, however, have already been removed from some of the province's highways.
As of April 5, the Ford government removed the tolls along highways 412 and 418 in an effort to ease gridlock in the Durham Region.
