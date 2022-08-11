An Ontario Woman Missing Since 1980 Was Just Found & She Was Living Outside The Country
Unfortunately, she recently passed away.
A woman who has been missing since 1980 from her Ottawa home has just been found, over 40 years later, though she recently passed away.
According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen when she was just 22 years old. She told some of her family members that she was thinking of moving out, as she was living with them at their place on Washington Avenue in Vanier.
On July 16, 1980, Wyman left her family's home with just a suitcase at 11:45 a.m., grabbed a taxi, and made it straight to the Voyageur bus station on Catherine Street — all without letting anyone know where she was going.
The taxi driver, the "only witness at the time", told investigators that Wyman said she wasn't sure where she was heading off to, "perhaps Toronto or Montreal."
That bus station was the last time anyone had seen her, though over the years OPS believed that she might have been in Alberta and in the Toronto area in 1991 and 1992.
In a news release issued on August 10, OPS confirmed that Dale Nancy Wyman had been located thanks to a video message and "police released age-progressed sketches" that were shared in May 2021.
According to police, someone had come across the post, and reached out to Wyman's family to let them know where she was.
The "third party" shared that Wyman had been living outside the country all of this time, and that she had just recently passed away.
"The family and Ottawa Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance in closing this file," Detective Linda Nethercott from OPS's Missing Person Unit said in the release. "The family has been waiting over 40 years for this news."
Detective Nethercott shared that it's never too late to reach out regarding a missing person case.
"Unsolved cases are never closed, and families are waiting to hear, no matter how much time has passed."
